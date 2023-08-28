See it, hear it, feel it - there's nothing like being at the 2023 Toyota AFL Finals Series

A still from the 2023 Toyota AFL Finals Series TVC. Picture: AFL Studios

THE PRE-GAME anticipation. The first bounce. The mark, the goal, the roar, the elation… the moments you'll never forget.

The 2023 Toyota AFL Finals Series is finally here, and there's nothing quite like being there.

From the youngest person in the crowd to the one-eyed supporter who's seen it all, there will be something special for everyone this September when eight teams with eight different stories collide as they chase one perfect ending – the AFL premiership cup.

>> WATCH THE 2023 TOYOTA AFL FINALS SERIES TVC BELOW

As excitement builds ahead of finals week one, the new AFL Finals Series TV commercial takes you into the magic and amazement of the crowd.

Past finals greats recall the moments that helped build their finals legends, while young fans wonder which stars of today will create their own September magic.

And it all builds to one inescapable conclusion: That there is nothing truly like being there when the finals action begins.

