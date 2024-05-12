Matthew Nicks and Chris Fagan after Adelaide's draw with Brisbane in R9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MATTHEW Nicks has defended his tactical decision to substitute Daniel Curtin at half time of Adelaide's draw with Brisbane on Sunday evening, saying he'll continue to take risks with his sub players.

For the second game running, and the second of his career, Curtin was subbed out of the game as Nicks opted to use the sub rule for on-field impact rather than just as injury cover. The risk of removing Curtin and bringing Luke Nankervis into the game at half-time was exposed when important Crows defender Josh Worrell injured his wrist a mere five minutes into the third term, leaving the Crows one short on the bench for the rest of the game.

CROWS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

But Nicks says he won't shy away from pulling a similar move in the future.

"We'll continue to use that sub role as an impact player. We will take some risks around it," Nicks said post-match.

"There's always a risk involved when you make that change. I thought 'Nank' came on and had an impact on the game. In hindsight, which is a really easy thing to say, it would have been great to still have that up our sleeve, but we'll continue to work the same way with that sub role."

07:19

Full post-match, R9: Crows

Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round nine’s match against Brisbane

Nicks confirmed Worrell's injury suspected to be a broken wrist, which will likely see the defender miss an extended period of the season.

"I feel for (Worrell) because he's now going to go through some rehabilitation, it's a suspected broken wrist, and you just feel for the individual," Nicks said.

On the topic of potentially bringing in extra time in the case of an in-season draw, Nicks was undecided.

03:42

Last two mins: Frantic finish as Crows-Lions finishes all square

Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Adelaide and Brisbane in round nine

"I don't know. Is it a positive that we end up with two points each? It'd be an exciting thing to watch, if it went to extra time or golden goal. But again, the game's a good game. We don't need to change the rules. We change too many rules," Nicks said.
 
For Brisbane coach Chris Fagan, the situation was somewhat more bemusing.

"Happy to get two points rather than no points," Fagan said.

"I'm happy with it the way that it is. We wouldn't have had many petrol tickets left anyway ... so I'm pretty happy with didn't have to play extra time."

04:51

Full post-match, R9: Lions

Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round nine’s match against Adelaide

Fagan was willing to find the positives in the result following an onslaught of injuries that have opened the door for younger players.

A third Lion in a week made their debut on Sunday, Shadeau Brain joining Bruce Reville and Logan Morris seven days ago in playing his first senior game.

"It hasn't been a good few weeks for us with all the injuries that we've got ... but there's always a silver lining to a dark cloud," Fagan said.

04:55

The 10: Round nine's most impactful moments

We count down the significant moments of the round

"The last few weeks have seen Bruce Reville, Logan Morris and Shadeau Brain come into the team and they all look like they've got something to offer at AFL level. So through this little bit of adversity, hopefully we can develop more depth in our team.

"How far it can take us this year I'm not sure, but it's a good thing for the club in the long run."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:38

    Crafty Charlie conjures cracking opener

    Charlie Cameron uses all his prowess in front of the sticks to soccer through a flashy goal against the Crows

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Fogarty finds the goals with snap from tightest of angles

    Adelaide stays within touch as Darcy Fogarty earns a great major from deep in the pocket

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Dazzling Rankine assist ends with Crows hitting front

    Josh Rachele gets on the end of some Izak Rankine brilliance to put through an important goal for Adelaide

    AFL
  • 00:32

    Crows face injury woes as Worrell heads to rooms

    osh Worrell comes off the ground worse for wear after appearing to hurt his wrist

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Adelaide faithful rise as Rankine dazzles yet again

    Izak Rankine capitalises on his side’s unrelenting pressure as the lead extends

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Dynamic Daniher delivers as Lions draw level

    Joe Daniher shows his full range of tricks as he snaps one home from distance

    AFL
  • 03:42

    Last two mins: Frantic finish as Crows-Lions finishes all square

    Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Adelaide and Brisbane in round nine

    AFL
  • 07:19

    Full post-match, R9: Crows

    Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round nine’s match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 06:55

    Highlights: Adelaide v Brisbane

    The Crows and Lions clash in round nine

    AFL
  • 04:51

    Full post-match, R9: Lions

    Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round nine’s match against Adelaide

    AFL