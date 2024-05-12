Players react after the draw between Adelaide and Brisbane in R9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NOT EVEN an immense final quarter surge from Jordan Dawson could break the deadlock between Adelaide and Brisbane as the sides played out a dramatic draw on Sunday evening.

The Crows mowed down an 18-point deficit midway through the final quarter to land all square with the Lions, 13.12 (90) to 13.12 (90).

It is just the third draw in Adelaide's history and the first for the Lions since 2009.

Dawson (27 disposals, 797 metres gained) led Adelaide from the front just as his side seemed down and out. His powerful running through the corridor to set up three consecutive goals to keep the Crows in the hunt proved to be game-breaking, and turned up the volume at a packed Adelaide Oval.

But ultimately it was the Crows' skipper who missed a chance to seal all four points, with his snap late in the game drifting wide to level the scores.

Earlier, the sides traded blows across the first five goals as the lead changed eight times throughout the first half. It was in the air that Brisbane was able to separate itself, winning the contested mark count 17-6, largely off the back of the dominance of Harris Andrews (17 disposals, five contested marks) and Jack Payne (13 intercepts, four contested marks) behind the play.

In a stoppage-heavy game, Brisbane wanted to move the ball quickly by hand to escape the Crows' proactive defensive press. Jarrod Berry (30 disposals, six clearances, one goal) and Hugh McCluggage (31 disposals, one goal) led the way in this respect, flicking the ball around to release a running option.

After missing last week's QClash win due to a hamstring injury, Callum Ah Chee (four goals) was impressive in Brisbane's front half. Without Lincoln McCarthy and Zac Bailey, it was Ah Chee's dynamism that got the visitors going.

From there the likes of Logan Morris and Kai Lohmann worked into the game, each contributing goals of their own, and Eric Hipwood began presenting with strength, albeit proving inaccurate with one goal from three shots.

When feeling the momentum, the young Adelaide side was at times guilty of losing its composure going inside 50 and playing into the hands of Brisbane's intercept markers. But the home side's willingness to apply relentless, exhausting pressure saw it slowly break down the Lions' attempts to exit defence in the third term.

Adelaide handed back that control late in the quarter, however, allowing errors in its defensive structures to re-open the door for Brisbane. Hitting back with two goals before the final break, the visitors ran with that momentum to kick the first three of the fourth quarter.



Elliott Himmelberg (two goals, seven score involvements) made his mark on Adelaide's attack, not only hitting the scoreboard himself, but also proving to be an important conduit between the midfield and forward 50. Meanwhile, Darcy Fogarty found his radar late when the game was there to be won, the beneficiary of Dawson's surge to finish with four goals.

Taylor Walker's first touch of the footy came midway through the second term, after being blanketed by Payne. The veteran Crow didn't drop his head though, instead making the most of the disposals he did earn to kick two goals.



The two sides now find themselves separated just by percentage in 12th and 13th spot and sitting three games outside the top eight.

Brain's quarter to shine

Ahead of his signing as a category B rookie in 2022, there was more conversation around Shadeau Brain's name than his footballing ability. After developing through the VFL, his opportunity came as the substitute due to Brisbane's injury crisis. His first touch won't be one for the memory books when he was caught holding the ball, but he settled into the game after that, playing proactive footy and working into some dangerous positions throughout the final quarter.

Pulling the trigger too soon?

For the second week running, highly rated Crows draftee Daniel Curtin was subbed out of the game. Coach Matthew Nicks opted to make the tactical decision at half time, before important key defender Josh Worrell was ruled out of the game just five minutes into the third term with a wrist injury. Getting his wrist caught as he was being tackled, Worrell was in visible pain as he nursed his arm and walked directly to Adelaide's rooms, bypassing the benches altogether. It left the Crows a man short for most of the second half.

Logan Morris is a true footballer

While much of the discussion around Logan Morris' debut last week was focused on his whirlwind day, playing a full VFL match and grabbing a McDonald's feed in between, this week the footy world saw what a genuine talent he is. Moving beautifully deep in attack, his innate goal sense came to the fore throughout the game. He kicked two goals in the first half, both thanks to his quick-thinking and neat skill, and ultimately finished the match with two goals, proving himself to be an exciting positive amidst the club's injury concerns.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:38 Crafty Charlie conjures cracking opener Charlie Cameron uses all his prowess in front of the sticks to soccer through a flashy goal against the Crows

00:33 Fogarty finds the goals with snap from tightest of angles Adelaide stays within touch as Darcy Fogarty earns a great major from deep in the pocket

00:33 Dazzling Rankine assist ends with Crows hitting front Josh Rachele gets on the end of some Izak Rankine brilliance to put through an important goal for Adelaide

00:32 Crows face injury woes as Worrell heads to rooms osh Worrell comes off the ground worse for wear after appearing to hurt his wrist

00:45 Adelaide faithful rise as Rankine dazzles yet again Izak Rankine capitalises on his side’s unrelenting pressure as the lead extends

00:34 Dynamic Daniher delivers as Lions draw level Joe Daniher shows his full range of tricks as he snaps one home from distance

03:42 Last two mins: Frantic finish as Crows-Lions finishes all square Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Adelaide and Brisbane in round nine

ADELAIDE 3.5 6.9 9.11 13.12 (90)

BRISBANE 4.2 6.7 9.10 13.12 (90)

GOALS

Adelaide: Fogarty 4, Rankine 3, Walker 2, Himmelberg 2, Rachele, Sholl

Brisbane: Ah Chee 4, Morris 2, Cameron, Hipwood, Lohmann, McCluggage, Daniher, Berry, Dunkley

BEST

Adelaide: Dawson, Rankine, Fogarty, Soligo, Crouch, Laird

Brisbane: Andrews, McCluggage, Dunkley, Payne, Berry

INJURIES

Adelaide: Worrell (left wrist)

Brisbane: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Luke Nankervis (replaced Daniel Curtin at half time)

Brisbane: Shadeau Brain (replaced Jaxon Prior at three-quarter time)

Crowd: 40,278 at Adelaide Oval