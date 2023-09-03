The AFL is pleased to announce international rock 'n' roll juggernaut KISS will perform during the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment at the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

KISS will perform at the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: Supplied

The AFL is pleased to announce international rock 'n' roll juggernaut KISS will perform during the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment at the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

The Rock N Roll Hall of Famers have released 44 albums and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. KISS is currently touring as part of their global "End of the World" tour.

AFL EGM Commercial and Customer Kylie Rogers said KISS are ready to set the MCG alight on Toyota AFL Grand Final day.

"KISS will bring the energy and their trademark showmanship to Grand Final Day and put on a great, great show for the 100,000 fans at the ‘G and millions watching around the country.

"Their reputation speaks for itself, they are responsible for some of the best live shows in music history and we know Gene, Paul, Eric and Tommy will absolutely rock the MCG pre-game."

KISS said it was an honour to perform on the AFL's biggest day of the year.

“Thanks to Telstra, we will be performing at the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final. We cannot wait to create rock 'n' roll history playing at the iconic MCG in Melbourne for one last time.

"We’re absolutely thrilled to be to be performing in front of 100,000 footy fans at the biggest and best sporting event in the country! Be ready to ROCK as we’ll be coming full throttle into the 'G. See you for that One Day in September!"

Telstra’s Head of Media and Sponsorship, Genelle Sharples, said: "It’s an honour to host the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment and we’re delighted to be bringing KISS to the MCG to celebrate one of the biggest days on the sporting calendar. Telstra has been a proud partner of the AFL for 21 years and together, we're passionate about creating memorable experiences for the fans. We have no doubt KISS will do just that."

Mushroom Group CEO Matt Gudinski said: "The AFL Grand Final is one of the biggest events on our sporting calendar and we can’t wait to produce a show with one of the world’s most iconic rock bands at the ‘G."

KISS is currently touring as part of their global 'End of the World' tour and have one final Australian show in Sydney – THE FINAL CURTAIN – exclusively at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Saturday, October 7. Tickets available through Ticketek.

The AFL will confirm additional performers for the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final in the coming weeks.

About KISS

As America’s #1 Gold Record Award winning group of all time, and that’s in every category, KISS can easily be named one of rock’s most influential bands. The Rock N Roll Hall of Famers have released 44 albums and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. Honored by their peers, KISS received the illustrious ASCAP Founders Award in 2015.

Over 40 years of record-breaking global tours have brought KISS to their fans.

High-profile appearances have included the Super Bowl, the Winter Olympics, Rockin' The Corps concert, a FOX alliance with KISS appearing in multiple episodes of Family Guy, plus two special guest performances on American Idol finales. KISS has been featured in major advertising and marketing campaigns for John Varvatos, Google Play, Hello Kitty— even appearing in a Dr. Pepper Super Bowl commercial and advertising campaign in support of their Hottest Show On Earth tour.

KISS is dedicated to numerous Veterans Organisations including: The Wounded Warriors Project, The USO, The U.S. Chamber of Commerce “Hire A Hero” program, The Legacy Organisation in Australia, Help For Heroes United Kingdom and The Dr. Pepper Snapple Groups Wounded Warriors Support Foundations.

The KISS legacy continues to grow generation after generation, transcending age, race and creed. The unparalleled devotion and loyalty of the KISS Army to the "Hottest Band in the World" is a striking testament to the band's unbreakable bond with its fans.

KISS will perform one epic and monumental farewell show – THE FINAL CURTAIN - exclusively at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Saturday 7 October.

Tickets available through Ticketek.

The Final Curtain show was initiated via a national petition, with passionate KISS fans pleading for the band to return to play one more show in Australia before they bring their incredible touring career to an end with their final-ever performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 2, 2023.