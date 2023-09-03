We analyse all 18 lists to see which are on the up and which need to rebuild

Players line up for the ANZAC Observance during the round six match between Hawthorn and Sydney at UTAS Stadium, April 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide's window is only just opening, Melbourne and Brisbane are in a sweet spot, Richmond has some rejuvenation to come, St Kilda has got the most from its group and Adelaide is about to get motoring.

The list-build ladder – where each club ranks for average age per team and average games played per team this season – illustrates the different stages of development for each club in the competition against their performance this season.

The Power finished the season in third position on the AFL ladder, but they ranked mid-table for average age per team this year (25.6 years, eighth oldest) and average games played per team (98 games, eighth most), giving Port a strong foundation to attack the top-four again in coming seasons.

Fellow premiership aspirants the Demons are fifth for age and fourth for experience, while flag favourites Collingwood are second for both categories – behind only Geelong in age and experience. The Cats were the average oldest team by 0.3 of a year this season and averaged 11 games per player more than the Pies as well.

Scott Pendlebury and Patrick Dangerfield during the round one match between Geelong and Collingwood at the MCG, March 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The data is collated from each team's selected 23 players each week, including the tactical substitute.

Richmond has farewelled retiring pair Jack Riewoldt and Trent Cotchin which will bring down the Tigers' average age and experience (both ranked at No.3 this season), while Sydney remains well placed as well from a demographic point of view with the equal ninth-ranked oldest side this season on average.

The ninth-most experienced side in terms of games played this year was the bottom-placed West Coast, who will also be younger on average in 2024 with a swathe of retirements in recent weeks.

Luke Shuey, Nic Naitanui and Shannon Hurn after round 24 between West Coast and Adelaide at Optus Stadium, August 26, 2023 in Perth. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn sat last for age (24.3 years) and experience (71 games), marginally behind Fremantle, whose dip down the ladder this season was unexpected but could somewhat be explained given it was the second youngest and least experienced side on average every week.

The Crows' improvement was significant across the season, claiming 11 wins and being the best performed side in the AFL against the top-four teams on the ladder. It came as Adelaide remained in the bottom three for age and experience, showing the Crows to be a step into their build but to have performed well relative to their demographics this season.

2023 average age per team

Geelong – 27.4 years

Collingwood – 27.1

Richmond – 26.8

Western Bulldogs – 26.5

Melbourne – 26.1

Brisbane – 26.1

Carlton – 25.8

Port Adelaide – 25.6

Sydney – 25.5

Greater Western Sydney – 25.5

Gold Coast – 25.3

West Coast – 25.2

St Kilda – 25.2

Essendon – 25.2

North Melbourne – 25.1

Adelaide – 24.8

Fremantle – 24.6

Hawthorn – 24.3

Xavier Duursma, Zak Butters and Connor Rozee after the round 22 match between Port Adelaide and GWS at Adelaide Oval, August 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

2023 average games played per team

Geelong – 134

Collingwood – 123

Richmond – 120

Melbourne – 116

Brisbane – 115

Western Bulldogs – 109

Sydney – 106

Port Adelaide – 98

West Coast – 94

North Melbourne – 93

St Kilda – 91

Greater Western Sydney – 90

Gold Coast – 90

Carlton – 88

Essendon – 85

Adelaide – 83

Fremantle – 75

Hawthorn – 71