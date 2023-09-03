PORT Adelaide's window is only just opening, Melbourne and Brisbane are in a sweet spot, Richmond has some rejuvenation to come, St Kilda has got the most from its group and Adelaide is about to get motoring.
The list-build ladder – where each club ranks for average age per team and average games played per team this season – illustrates the different stages of development for each club in the competition against their performance this season.
The Power finished the season in third position on the AFL ladder, but they ranked mid-table for average age per team this year (25.6 years, eighth oldest) and average games played per team (98 games, eighth most), giving Port a strong foundation to attack the top-four again in coming seasons.
Fellow premiership aspirants the Demons are fifth for age and fourth for experience, while flag favourites Collingwood are second for both categories – behind only Geelong in age and experience. The Cats were the average oldest team by 0.3 of a year this season and averaged 11 games per player more than the Pies as well.
The data is collated from each team's selected 23 players each week, including the tactical substitute.
Richmond has farewelled retiring pair Jack Riewoldt and Trent Cotchin which will bring down the Tigers' average age and experience (both ranked at No.3 this season), while Sydney remains well placed as well from a demographic point of view with the equal ninth-ranked oldest side this season on average.
The ninth-most experienced side in terms of games played this year was the bottom-placed West Coast, who will also be younger on average in 2024 with a swathe of retirements in recent weeks.
Hawthorn sat last for age (24.3 years) and experience (71 games), marginally behind Fremantle, whose dip down the ladder this season was unexpected but could somewhat be explained given it was the second youngest and least experienced side on average every week.
The Crows' improvement was significant across the season, claiming 11 wins and being the best performed side in the AFL against the top-four teams on the ladder. It came as Adelaide remained in the bottom three for age and experience, showing the Crows to be a step into their build but to have performed well relative to their demographics this season.
2023 average age per team
Geelong – 27.4 years
Collingwood – 27.1
Richmond – 26.8
Western Bulldogs – 26.5
Melbourne – 26.1
Brisbane – 26.1
Carlton – 25.8
Port Adelaide – 25.6
Sydney – 25.5
Greater Western Sydney – 25.5
Gold Coast – 25.3
West Coast – 25.2
St Kilda – 25.2
Essendon – 25.2
North Melbourne – 25.1
Adelaide – 24.8
Fremantle – 24.6
Hawthorn – 24.3
2023 average games played per team
Geelong – 134
Collingwood – 123
Richmond – 120
Melbourne – 116
Brisbane – 115
Western Bulldogs – 109
Sydney – 106
Port Adelaide – 98
West Coast – 94
North Melbourne – 93
St Kilda – 91
Greater Western Sydney – 90
Gold Coast – 90
Carlton – 88
Essendon – 85
Adelaide – 83
Fremantle – 75
Hawthorn – 71