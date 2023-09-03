Noah Anderson has claimed his first best and fairest for Gold Coast, with Sam Collins finishing second and Matt Rowell third

Noah Anderson in action during Gold Coast's clash against West Coast in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NOAH Anderson has been crowned Gold Coast's Club Champion for the first time, edging Sam Collins and his great mate Matt Rowell for top honours at The Star Gold Coast on Sunday night.

On an evening when Anderson took the top gong, the Suns also announced young midfielder Sam Flanders had ignored opposition interest to sign a four-year contract extension to remain at the club until at least the end of 2027.

But it was Anderson's night, with the fourth-year midfielder finishing on 590 votes, to just outlast Collins (563) and Rowell (559).

The 22-year-old took his game up a level in 2023, averaging 27 disposals, six clearances and kicking 14 goals to earn a nomination in the 44-man All-Australian squad.

Learn More 02:57

His best individual performance came in round eight against heavyweights Melbourne where he racked up 37 disposals, 10 clearances and a goal against the vaunted Demons midfield.

Collins finishes as runner-up after previously winning the award in 2020, while Rowell's third-place finish was his first time on the podium.

Sam Collins and Samson Ryan compete for the ball during Gold Coast's clash against Richmond in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

After his first two seasons were disrupted by shoulder and knee injuries, Rowell was a model of consistency this year, finishing first in the League for pressure acts, second for contested possessions and clearances, while also breaking the all-time tackle record in the home and away season.

Rowell also claimed the coveted Players' Player award, while Flanders was named the Emerging Player after his blistering finish the season.

Learn More 00:47

The former No.11 draft pick averaged 29 disposals over the final 10 rounds and said he was excited to ink the long-term deal.

"I feel I am starting to play some high quality football for the club and love the playing group here, they really make me feel at home," he said.

"I can’t wait for what's to come next year and really wanted to be a key part of the next chapter."

TOP 10

1: Noah Anderson (590)

2: Sam Collins (563)

3: Matt Rowell (559)

4: Charlie Ballard (453)

5: Jarrod Witts (451)

6: Jack Lukosius (442)

7: Darcy Macpherson (436)

8: David Swallow (434)

9: Wil Powell (391)

10: Ben Ainsworth (361)