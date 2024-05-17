Bobby Hill celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against Adelaide in round 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD and Essendon will this weekend face two sides they have dominated in recent seasons as they look to extend two of the longest active winning streaks against another club.

The Magpies have won their past eight meetings against Saturday's opponent, Kuwarna (Crows), which is the fifth longest active streak in the League.

The Crows are eight points adrift of the eighth-placed Magpies ahead of the important clash at the MCG on Saturday.

The Pies and Crows have played out some thrillers in recent years, with four of Collingwood's past five wins in the match-up decided by five points or less.

North, meanwhile, has lost its past 10 meetings against Essendon and will be aiming for a drought-breaking victory (on multiple fronts) at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

Essendon's two wins over the Roos last year came by just six and nine points, and Sunday will see Ben McKay and Todd Goldstein take on their former club for the first time.

If the high-flying Bombers can extend their streak to 11, they will join Melbourne (against Gold Coast) with the equal third longest active winning streak against another club.

Only Port Adelaide (against the Suns) and Geelong (against the Kangaroos) have longer active streaks, with 14 and 12 respectively.

The Power lost their first meeting with the Suns in 2011, but haven't been beaten by Gold Coast since.

They will face off for the first time in 2024 in round 18.

Struggling North features heavily in the list of active streaks, while the loss to the Suns in round nine means it has now lost its most recent meeting against every club.

Every club's longest active winning streak v another club

*one streak per club

Club Opponent Winning streak
Port Adelaide Gold Coast 14
Geelong North Melbourne 12
Melbourne Gold Coast 11
Essendon North Melbourne 10
Collingwood Adelaide 8
Brisbane North Melbourne 7
Sydney North Melbourne 7
Adelaide North Melbourne 6
Fremantle Hawthorn 6
Hawthorn North Melbourne 5
St Kilda North Melbourne 5
Western Bulldogs North Melbourne 5
Gold Coast Richmond, West Coast 4
Greater Western Sydney Adelaide 4
Carlton Fremantle, Hawthorn, Melbourne, North Melbourne, West Coast 3
Richmond Hawthorn 3
West Coast Fremantle, North Melbourne 1
North Melbourne   0


Every club's longest winning streak v another club (all time)

*one streak per club

Club Opponent Winning streak
Collingwood Hawthorn 29 (1925-41)
Carlton Hawthorn 25 (1925-38)
Essendon St Kilda 23 (1944-57)
Geelong North Melbourne 23 (1925-39)
Hawthorn Melbourne 22 (1973-84)
Richmond Hawthorn 21 (1925-36)
Melbourne North Melbourne 20 (1953-65)
North Melbourne Melbourne 17 (2007-17)
Sydney Hawthorn 15 (1929-37)
Port Adelaide Gold Coast 14 (2012-present)
St Kilda Melbourne 14 (2007-16)
Adelaide Gold Coast 13 (2011-19)
West Coast Fremantle 11 (2015-21)
Western Bulldogs Fitzroy 11 (1990-96)
Brisbane Geelong 10 (1997-2003)
Fremantle Brisbane, Carlton 9 (2010-16 v BL) & (2002-07 v CARL)
Greater Western Sydney Gold Coast 9 (2015-20)
Gold Coast Greater Western Sydney, Richmond, West Coast 4 (2012-14 v GWS) & RICH/WCE active