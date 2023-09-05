Statistics show that Melbourne is just as effective no matter which players make up its forward line

Kysaiah Pickett celebrates a goal during the match between Geelong and Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium in round 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

JAKE Melksham out. Bayley Fritsch under an injury cloud. Tom McDonald coming back through the VFL. Brodie Grundy battling to impact.

There's been so much conjecture around who will play in Melbourne's forward line in Thursday night's qualifying final against Collingwood, but statistics show that in many ways, it will make little difference.

Melbourne can be just as effective no matter which seven players are ahead of the ball.

Through injury, form battles and a combination of both, coach Simon Goodwin has struggled to put a consistent forward mix on the park as the Demons search for a second premiership in three seasons.

And Melksham's devastating ACL injury in the final round against Sydney put another roadblock down, just as it appeared some continuity was on the way.

Jake Melksham kicks for goal during Melbourne's win over Hawthorn in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Thirteen Melbourne players have spent at least 70 per cent of their game time this season in the forward half, which Champion Data says is more than any other club in the competition.

Alex Neal-Bullen is the only one to play all 23 games, while Kade Chandler (21), Kysaiah Pickett (21) and youngster Jacob van Rooyen (19) are the others to have played more than 15.

MELBOURNE'S FORWARDS MATCHES FORWARD % Alex Neal-Bullen 23 87% Kade Chandler 21 99% Kysaiah Pickett 21 89% Jacob van Rooyen 19 90% Bayley Fritsch 15 100% Jake Melksham 13 100% Charlie Spargo 13 98% Joel Smith 12 70% Ben Brown 7 100% Tom McDonald 6 91% Bailey Laurie 4 93% Taj Woewodin 4 75% Josh Schache 2 99%

Despite the disruptions, Goodwin has fashioned plenty of avenues to goal.

Christian Petracca celebrates a goal with teammates during the match between Carlton and Melbourne at the MCG in round 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne is the sixth-highest scoring team this season, less than a goal a game behind top dogs Adelaide, which is the exact same finishing position in that category as 2022 and just one rung lower than the premiership-winning outfit in 2021.

Interestingly, not one Demon is ranked in the top 25 goalkickers this season, with Fritsch and Pickett atop the list on 34.

Van Rooyen (28), Christian Petracca (27), Chandler (24) and Melksham (20) are the other contributors to have 20 or more in the evenly-spread attack.

Taj Woewodin, Harrison Petty, Kysaiah Pickett and Jacob van Rooyen celebrate a goal during Melbourne's match against Richmond at the MCG in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Compare that to fellow finalists Carlton, who have Coleman medallist Charlie Curnow (78) streets ahead and just three other players over 20, while Greater Western Sydney are propped up by skipper Toby Greene's 60 goals and just three others topping 20.

Melksham has been a revelation late in the season, with heroics against Brisbane, Richmond and Hawthorn all instrumental in victories.

How much difference will his absence make?

Very little, the numbers say. In Melksham's 13 games, the Demons are fractionally – and we're talking just two per cent here – less efficient when the ball goes inside 50.

The same goes when Fritsch plays. Just like Melksham, Melbourne is two per cent less efficient, fairly negligible, when they take the ball inside 50.

Melbourne's real strength comes further afield.

Their contested possessions differential, clearance differential and inside 50 differential have gone through the roof in the final eight weeks, allowing them to camp in their forward half and provide the forwards with plenty of chances to score.

MELBOURNE'S IMPROVEMENT R1-15 RANK R16-24 RANK Contested Possession Diff +8.1 #2 +12.9 #2 Clearance Diff -0.2 #9 +5.2 #4 Inside 50 Diff +7.1 #3 +10.0 #2 Time in Forward Half Diff +6:20 #3 +10:40 #1 D50 to I50 Transition % 18.6% #14 21.8% #7

Whether there's Fritsch, McDonald, Grundy, none or all of the aforementioned, Melbourne has proven it can cobble together a mix of weapons good enough to kick winning scores.