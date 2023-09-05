Rebuild, refresh, renew... no matter what you call it, there were clear leaders in the debut stakes this season

Cam Mackenzie in action during Hawthorn's clash with West Coast in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN fast-tracked its rebuild by using an AFL-high seven senior debutants this season, with coach Sam Mitchell guiding the youngest and most inexperienced list in the competition throughout the year.

The club handed Cam Mackenzie, Seamus Mitchell, Max Ramsden, Josh Weddle, Bailey Macdonald, Brandon Ryan and Henry Hustwaite their first AFL call-ups this season, surging clear as the club with the most debutants in the League.

Those seven players meant Hawthorn's list had an average age of only 24.3 years and averaged just 71 games per player this season, with AFL.com.au flagging on Monday that they were the youngest and most inexperienced playing group in the game.

Richmond and West Coast both used six AFL debutants, the next most in the competition, with Geelong, Greater Western Sydney, North Melbourne and Sydney handing AFL debuts to five players each.

North Melbourne, meanwhile, used a League-high 43 players this season. One of only three teams – along with Gold Coast and West Coast – to use in excess of 40 players, the Kangaroos rotated more than anyone in the competition.

Harry Sheezel and George Wardlaw at North Melbourne training on July 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

As part of that, five youngsters (Harry Sheezel, Blake Drury, George Wardlaw, Cooper Harvey and Robert Hansen jnr) made their debuts while four more players (Griffin Logue, Liam Shiels, Dan Howe and Darcy Tucker) made their club debuts.

St Kilda used a competition-low 32 players throughout the season, two fewer than anyone else in the League. However, the Saints still handed debuts to three players including Anthony Caminiti, Mattaes Phillipou and Jack Peris.

Mattaes Phillipou celebrates a goal during St Kilda's clash with Brisbane in round 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Most AFL debutants in 2023