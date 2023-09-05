Nick Daicos during Collingwood's training session at AIA Vitality Centre on September 3, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Check out the injury updates from the finals clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Answerth  Shoulder  Season
 Will Ashcroft  Knee  Season
 Jack Gunston  Knee  1 week
 James Madden  Shoulder  Season
 Lincoln McCarthy  Calf  Test
 Carter Michael  Quad  Season
 Daniel Rich  Hamstring  Test
Updated: September 5, 2023

Early prognosis

McCarthy will take his place in the team to play Port Adelaide, barring any final mishaps, while Rich is expected to return through the VFL against Williamstown on Saturday to keep his chances alive of a recall to the seniors during finals.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Blake Acres  Collarbone  Test
 Alex Mirkov  Heart  Season
 Jack Silvagni  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Zac Williams   Knee  Season
Updated: September 5, 2023

Early prognosis

Acres completed the Blues' main session on Tuesday, but will undergo a more stringent fitness test on Thursday to determine his availability for Friday night's elimination final against the Swans. Silvagni will definitely miss, but Patrick Cripps and Sam Docherty are certainties to return from soreness. Jesse Motlop has recovered from illness and is available. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Carmichael  Concussion  Test
 Nick Daicos  Knee  1 week
 Charlie Dean  Foot  Season
 Ash Johnson  Arm  TBC
 Will Kelly  Ankle  TBC
 Reef McInnes  Collarbone  1-2 weeks
 Jakob Ryan  Concussion  Test
Updated: September 5, 2023

Early prognosis

Collingwood will regain Darcy Moore and Nathan Murphy for Thursday night’s qualifying final. Daicos is still at least one week away from returning from the hairline fracture in his knee. Johnson injured his arm in the VFL on the weekend and won’t be available for selection. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Leek Aleer  Toe  Season
 Toby Bedford  Suspension  Week two of finals
 Finn Callaghan  Achilles  Test
 Max Gruzewski  Foot  Season
 Cooper Hamilton  Foot  Season
 Darcy Jones  Knee  Season
 Adam Kennedy  Knee  Season
 Sam Taylor  Hamstring  Test
Updated: September 5, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants will determine whether Callaghan and Taylor are available after Thursday's main session, but both made it through light duties on Tuesday. Bedford will miss Saturday's elimination final against the Saints through suspension, unless he's successful at the AFL Appeal Board on Thursday – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ben Brown  Knee  TBC
 Luke Dunstan  Knee  Season
 Bayley Fritsch  Foot  Test
 Blake Howes  Hand  Season
 Jake Melksham  Knee  Season
 Harrison Petty  Foot  Season
 Oliver Sestan  Elbow  Season
Updated: September 5, 2023

Early prognosis

Fritsch is no certainty to play on Thursday night, with the forward reinjuring his foot in the final round. Scans cleared him of any serious damage, but he spent time in a moonboot and will face a fitness test before the qualifying final. Michael Hibberd has exited concussion protocols and is available for selection, while Brown (knee soreness) has been on light training duties and looks unlikely to be available. – Alison O’Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Clurey  Back  Season
 Charlie Dixon  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Mitch Georgiades  Knee  Season
 Trent McKenzie  Knee  Test
 Josh Sinn  Hamstring  Season
 Dante Visentini  Quad  1-2 weeks
Updated: September 5, 2023

Early prognosis

Mixed news for Port with McKenzie right in the frame to take his place against Brisbane after missing the final three games of the home and away season, while Dixon has resumed running but is "at least" another week away, according to the club.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Hayes  Calf/knee  Season
 Olli Hotton  Groin  Season
 Isaac Keeler  Knee  Season
 Zak Jones  Knee  TBC
 Dan McKenzie  Calf  TBC
 Angus McLennan  Back  Season
 Seb Ross  Hamstring  Test
 James Van Es  Ankle  Season
Updated: September 5, 2023

Early prognosis

Dougal Howard and Josh Battle are both available for selection after training on Tuesday. Ross is pushing to be fit in time for Saturday’s elimination final against Greater Western Sydney. Hayes’ season is over after straining his calf at training last week. The South Australian will now undergo a cleanout in his knee.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Justin McInerney  Calf  Test
 Sam Reid  Hamstring  Season
 Marc Sheather  Foot  Season
 Angus Sheldrick  Ankle  Season
 Cooper Vickery  Foot  TBC
Updated: September 5, 2023

Early prognosis

With Tom Papley expected to be available after a hamstring issue, the major focus in Sydney this week will be on McInerney, who hasn't played since round 20 due to a calf problem. He's returned to full training and is a test to face the Blues. – Martin Smith

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 