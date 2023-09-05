Check out the injury updates from the finals clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Answerth
|Shoulder
|Season
|Will Ashcroft
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Gunston
|Knee
|1 week
|James Madden
|Shoulder
|Season
|Lincoln McCarthy
|Calf
|Test
|Carter Michael
|Quad
|Season
|Daniel Rich
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: September 5, 2023
Early prognosis
McCarthy will take his place in the team to play Port Adelaide, barring any final mishaps, while Rich is expected to return through the VFL against Williamstown on Saturday to keep his chances alive of a recall to the seniors during finals. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Blake Acres
|Collarbone
|Test
|Alex Mirkov
|Heart
|Season
|Jack Silvagni
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Zac Williams
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: September 5, 2023
Early prognosis
Acres completed the Blues' main session on Tuesday, but will undergo a more stringent fitness test on Thursday to determine his availability for Friday night's elimination final against the Swans. Silvagni will definitely miss, but Patrick Cripps and Sam Docherty are certainties to return from soreness. Jesse Motlop has recovered from illness and is available. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Carmichael
|Concussion
|Test
|Nick Daicos
|Knee
|1 week
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|Season
|Ash Johnson
|Arm
|TBC
|Will Kelly
|Ankle
|TBC
|Reef McInnes
|Collarbone
|1-2 weeks
|Jakob Ryan
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: September 5, 2023
Early prognosis
Collingwood will regain Darcy Moore and Nathan Murphy for Thursday night’s qualifying final. Daicos is still at least one week away from returning from the hairline fracture in his knee. Johnson injured his arm in the VFL on the weekend and won’t be available for selection. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Leek Aleer
|Toe
|Season
|Toby Bedford
|Suspension
|Week two of finals
|Finn Callaghan
|Achilles
|Test
|Max Gruzewski
|Foot
|Season
|Cooper Hamilton
|Foot
|Season
|Darcy Jones
|Knee
|Season
|Adam Kennedy
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Taylor
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: September 5, 2023
Early prognosis
The Giants will determine whether Callaghan and Taylor are available after Thursday's main session, but both made it through light duties on Tuesday. Bedford will miss Saturday's elimination final against the Saints through suspension, unless he's successful at the AFL Appeal Board on Thursday – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ben Brown
|Knee
|TBC
|Luke Dunstan
|Knee
|Season
|Bayley Fritsch
|Foot
|Test
|Blake Howes
|Hand
|Season
|Jake Melksham
|Knee
|Season
|Harrison Petty
|Foot
|Season
|Oliver Sestan
|Elbow
|Season
|Updated: September 5, 2023
Early prognosis
Fritsch is no certainty to play on Thursday night, with the forward reinjuring his foot in the final round. Scans cleared him of any serious damage, but he spent time in a moonboot and will face a fitness test before the qualifying final. Michael Hibberd has exited concussion protocols and is available for selection, while Brown (knee soreness) has been on light training duties and looks unlikely to be available. – Alison O’Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Clurey
|Back
|Season
|Charlie Dixon
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Mitch Georgiades
|Knee
|Season
|Trent McKenzie
|Knee
|Test
|Josh Sinn
|Hamstring
|Season
|Dante Visentini
|Quad
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: September 5, 2023
Early prognosis
Mixed news for Port with McKenzie right in the frame to take his place against Brisbane after missing the final three games of the home and away season, while Dixon has resumed running but is "at least" another week away, according to the club. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Hayes
|Calf/knee
|Season
|Olli Hotton
|Groin
|Season
|Isaac Keeler
|Knee
|Season
|Zak Jones
|Knee
|TBC
|Dan McKenzie
|Calf
|TBC
|Angus McLennan
|Back
|Season
|Seb Ross
|Hamstring
|Test
|James Van Es
|Ankle
|Season
|Updated: September 5, 2023
Early prognosis
Dougal Howard and Josh Battle are both available for selection after training on Tuesday. Ross is pushing to be fit in time for Saturday’s elimination final against Greater Western Sydney. Hayes’ season is over after straining his calf at training last week. The South Australian will now undergo a cleanout in his knee. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Justin McInerney
|Calf
|Test
|Sam Reid
|Hamstring
|Season
|Marc Sheather
|Foot
|Season
|Angus Sheldrick
|Ankle
|Season
|Cooper Vickery
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: September 5, 2023
Early prognosis
With Tom Papley expected to be available after a hamstring issue, the major focus in Sydney this week will be on McInerney, who hasn't played since round 20 due to a calf problem. He's returned to full training and is a test to face the Blues. – Martin Smith
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list