Nick Daicos during Collingwood's training session at AIA Vitality Centre on September 3, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Check out the injury updates from the finals clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Shoulder Season Will Ashcroft Knee Season Jack Gunston Knee 1 week James Madden Shoulder Season Lincoln McCarthy Calf Test Carter Michael Quad Season Daniel Rich Hamstring Test Updated: September 5, 2023

Early prognosis

McCarthy will take his place in the team to play Port Adelaide, barring any final mishaps, while Rich is expected to return through the VFL against Williamstown on Saturday to keep his chances alive of a recall to the seniors during finals. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Blake Acres Collarbone Test Alex Mirkov Heart Season Jack Silvagni Knee 1-2 weeks Zac Williams Knee Season Updated: September 5, 2023

Early prognosis

Acres completed the Blues' main session on Tuesday, but will undergo a more stringent fitness test on Thursday to determine his availability for Friday night's elimination final against the Swans. Silvagni will definitely miss, but Patrick Cripps and Sam Docherty are certainties to return from soreness. Jesse Motlop has recovered from illness and is available. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Carmichael Concussion Test Nick Daicos Knee 1 week Charlie Dean Foot Season Ash Johnson Arm TBC Will Kelly Ankle TBC Reef McInnes Collarbone 1-2 weeks Jakob Ryan Concussion Test Updated: September 5, 2023

Early prognosis

Collingwood will regain Darcy Moore and Nathan Murphy for Thursday night’s qualifying final. Daicos is still at least one week away from returning from the hairline fracture in his knee. Johnson injured his arm in the VFL on the weekend and won’t be available for selection. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Leek Aleer Toe Season Toby Bedford Suspension Week two of finals Finn Callaghan Achilles Test Max Gruzewski Foot Season Cooper Hamilton Foot Season Darcy Jones Knee Season Adam Kennedy Knee Season Sam Taylor Hamstring Test Updated: September 5, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants will determine whether Callaghan and Taylor are available after Thursday's main session, but both made it through light duties on Tuesday. Bedford will miss Saturday's elimination final against the Saints through suspension, unless he's successful at the AFL Appeal Board on Thursday – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Brown Knee TBC Luke Dunstan Knee Season Bayley Fritsch Foot Test Blake Howes Hand Season Jake Melksham Knee Season Harrison Petty Foot Season Oliver Sestan Elbow Season Updated: September 5, 2023

Early prognosis

Fritsch is no certainty to play on Thursday night, with the forward reinjuring his foot in the final round. Scans cleared him of any serious damage, but he spent time in a moonboot and will face a fitness test before the qualifying final. Michael Hibberd has exited concussion protocols and is available for selection, while Brown (knee soreness) has been on light training duties and looks unlikely to be available. – Alison O’Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Clurey Back Season Charlie Dixon Foot 1-2 weeks Mitch Georgiades Knee Season Trent McKenzie Knee Test Josh Sinn Hamstring Season Dante Visentini Quad 1-2 weeks Updated: September 5, 2023

Early prognosis

Mixed news for Port with McKenzie right in the frame to take his place against Brisbane after missing the final three games of the home and away season, while Dixon has resumed running but is "at least" another week away, according to the club. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Hayes Calf/knee Season Olli Hotton Groin Season Isaac Keeler Knee Season Zak Jones Knee TBC Dan McKenzie Calf TBC Angus McLennan Back Season Seb Ross Hamstring Test James Van Es Ankle Season Updated: September 5, 2023

Early prognosis

Dougal Howard and Josh Battle are both available for selection after training on Tuesday. Ross is pushing to be fit in time for Saturday’s elimination final against Greater Western Sydney. Hayes’ season is over after straining his calf at training last week. The South Australian will now undergo a cleanout in his knee. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Justin McInerney Calf Test Sam Reid Hamstring Season Marc Sheather Foot Season Angus Sheldrick Ankle Season Cooper Vickery Foot TBC Updated: September 5, 2023

Early prognosis

With Tom Papley expected to be available after a hamstring issue, the major focus in Sydney this week will be on McInerney, who hasn't played since round 20 due to a calf problem. He's returned to full training and is a test to face the Blues. – Martin Smith

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list