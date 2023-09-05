Ally Morphett celebrates after the R1 AFLW match between Sydney and GWS at North Sydney Oval on September 3, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

SYDNEY coach Scott Gowans says his blossoming ruck star Ally Morphett has the potential to be the best player in the AFLW.

Morphett led the Swans to a historic first victory in the competition, taking home the round one Rising Star nomination after amassing 29 hitouts, 16 contested possessions and a goal in Sunday's win over GWS.

The former Giant was also awarded 10 coaches votes against her former club and after impressing last season in the Swans' inaugural campaign, Morphett looks on track to become one of the more dominant players in the game, despite her youth.

"I said to Ally at the end of last season, I can make you into the best player in the competition but you have to get fit first," Gowans said.

"She took the feedback really well, I think she could be very special. It's rare to get a 19-year-old who has that much talent and is that tall in our game. She's got a lot of upside, but again, putting the coaches hat on there's a few growth areas for her and we'll work away at those."

Morphett's performance was critical in the Swans' triumph along with two sensational Chloe Molloy goals in the second half, Aleisha Newman's final-term energy and Brenna Tarrant's defensive marking as the Giants threw everything at the Swans in the final minutes.

It sparked sensational scenes at North Sydney Oval with the Swans men's team front and centre in the celebrations.

Gowans is letting them revel in in the moment, for now.

"Yeah, they're very excited. Probably a little too excited from a coaching perspective but you've got to let them enjoy it. After such a frustrating year last year it's important to let them enjoy it," he said.

"There's no doubt that the fans helped us win that. To come back from 25 points down with the pressure coming from GWS, our girls just gave it back as hard and that was on the back of the crowd and the noise. It's something to hold onto for some time and that will give us some belief.

"I'm really looking forward to the second win, I'll probably celebrate that a little bit more. If we don't win now for the next nine weeks that'll show that we're not ready to compete yet. The gap between week one and two will dictate where we are as a group."

Sydney players celebrate after the R1 AFLW clash against GWS at North Sydney Oval on September 3, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The Swans are back at North Sydney Oval on Saturday for a clash with a Geelong side that finished fifth last season, but there were no inflammatory remarks from Gowans this week after he took a swipe at GWS' history last week in the lead-up to the derby.

"It was something we did for that game just to poke the bear of a club that's been around since the inauguration. We thought if we could force them on the inside, we might get them on the outside but all's fair in love and war we respect them so much," he said.

"I've got full respect for Geelong, they're tough. Georgie Prespakis is a superstar, we'll put a bit of time into her and a few others. Amy McDonald had a good game last week, they've got a lot of players that can hurt us."

Former No.1 draft pick Montana Ham won't be back until round four as she recovers from injury but Lexi Hamilton is fit enough to be picked this week.

The clash will also see Laura Gardiner come up against her former side after an excellent 19-disposal, 13-tackle game in the win over the Giants.

"She's pretty keen, she's an amazing footballer, so cool calm and collected. One of those players where you look at the stats sheet and I got a shock at how much pressure she actually applied. She's fitted right in," Gowans said.