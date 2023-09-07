Check out the line-ups for this weekend's finals matches

Lewis Melican, Blake Acres, Tom Jonas. Pictures: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has produced a shock at the selection table ahead of Friday night's elimination final against Carlton, recalling defender Lewis Melican and in the process dropping a couple of star role players from last year's Grand Final run.

Port Adelaide has lost skipper Tom Jonas (calf) but regained a trio of important big men, while Blake Acres has been cleared to play for the Blues after overcoming a collarbone injury.

But it's Swans coach John Longmire who is not mucking around at the selection table, omitting Robbie Fox and Ryan Clarke, so crucial for so long, while naming Melican for his first game since a hamstring injury curtailed him in round 18.

Fox has played the past 16 matches, while Clarke has played 16 of the past 18.

Fox and Melican were both part of an undermanned Sydney defence that held Carlton's gun forwards Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay to just one goal between them when the teams last met in round 11.

Speedster Justin McInerney has overcome a calf problem to take his place, while livewire Tom Papley will play after he missed the final round with a hamstring niggle.

Paddy Dow is an unlucky omission for the Blues who welcome back skipper Patrick Cripps and Sam Docherty, while also keeping Acres on the wing.

In Saturday night's second qualifying final at the Gabba, Port has regained the services of key defender Trent McKenzie, ruckman Scott Lycett and forward Todd Marshall to take on Brisbane.

Travis Boak will again be the sub.

The Lions have made just one change from the round 24 team that defeated St Kilda, regaining Lincoln McCarthy from a minor calf strain.

Inn Saturday's elimination final at the MCG, St Kilda has dropped Liam Stocker to make way for the returning Seb Ross (hamstring), while Greater Western Sydney has named star defender Sam Taylor, who has been battling a hamstring injury, and Finn Callaghan.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Carlton v Sydney at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST

CARLTON

In: P.Cripps, S.Docherty, M.Pittonet

Out: Z.Fisher (omitted), O.Hollands (omitted), P.Dow (omitted), C.Durdin (omitted)

R24 sub: Caleb Marchbank

SYDNEY

In: L.Melican, T.Papley, J.McInerney

Out: R.Fox (omitted), D.Stephens (omitted), R.Clarke (omitted), A.Francis (sub)

R24 sub: Aaron Francis

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

St Kilda v Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: S.Ross, M.King

Out: J.Hayes (hamstring), L.Stocker (omitted), R.Byrnes (sub)

R24 sub: Ryan Byrnes

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: S.Taylor, F.Callaghan

Out: R.Angwin (omitted), T.McMullin (omitted), N.Haynes (sub)

R24 sub: Nick Haynes

Brisbane v Port Adelaide at the Gabba , 7.25pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: L.McCarthy

Out: J.Lyons (omitted), K.Lohmann (sub)

R24 sub: Kai Lohmann

PORT ADELAIDE

In: T.McKenzie, T.Marshall, S.Lycett

Out: S.Hayes (omitted), F.Evans (omitted), T.Boak (omitted), T.Jonas (calf)

R24 sub: Dylan Williams