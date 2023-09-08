Chad Wingard will play on in 2024 after signing a one-year contract extension at Hawthorn

Chad Wingard walks off after the R1 match between Hawthorn and Essendon at the MCG on March 19, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

CHAD Wingard has secured a new contract at Hawthorn for 2024.

The dual All-Australian has agreed to terms on a one-year extension, ending the uncertainty around his future after rupturing his Achilles tendon in round 22.

Wingard underwent surgery late last month and is expected to be sidelined for at least nine months at this stage.

The 30-year-old is aiming to be fully fit by June next year, providing him with 10-12 weeks of football in the second half of the season to prove he can extend his career beyond next year.

Wingard has endured an injury-interrupted run at Waverley Park since crossing from Port Adelaide on a five-year deal at the end of 2018.

After playing 147 games across seven seasons at Alberton, Wingard has added 71 games in brown and gold, playing all 17 games in 2020 but less than 15 games in three of the other four seasons.

The South Australian made a slow start to 2023 and was hampered by a couple of soft tissue issues before a stint at Box Hill, but had returned to his best in a six-week block before the devastating injury against the Western Bulldogs at University of Tasmania Stadium in August.

Wingard’s management had been in talks about a new deal prior to the injury with Hawthorn now completing a deal with the second-oldest player on the list behind Luke Breust.

The Hawks are expected to be active again in October’s trade period with strong interest in North Melbourne free agent Ben McKay and Fremantle wingman Liam Henry.

Small forward Tyler Brockman has informed the club of his decision to return home to Western Australia due to family reasons.

Hawthorn acquired free agent Karl Amon last year, along with ruckman Lloyd Meek and former first-round pick Cooper Stephens.