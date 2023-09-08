The MRO findings for Thursday night's qualifying final between Collingwood and Melbourne are in

Brayden Maynard looks on after the qualifying final between Collingwood and Melbourne at the MCG on September 7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD defender Brayden Maynard has been referred directly to the Tribunal for an incident that left Melbourne's Angus Brayshaw concussed in Thursday night's qualifying final.

And young Demon Jacob van Rooyen has been banned for one match after a high bump on Dan McStay during a sometimes spiteful clash won by the Pies.

Maynard jumped off the ground in an effort to spoil Brayshaw's kick early in the first quarter before bracing for contact and collecting the Demons midfielder in the head.

The Magpie later described the collision as "a footy act", while coach Craig McRae said it "didn't look like it had much malice".

The Match Review Officer and executive general manager of football Laura Kane graded the incident as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact, drawing a minimum three-match ban and means Maynard's season could be over.

Meanwhile, van Rooyen is set to miss next week's do-or-die semi-final against either Carlton or Sydney after his elbow on McStay was graded by the MRO as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

The former Lion passed a concussion test on the night and stayed on the field.