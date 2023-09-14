Only two seasons into his AFL career, Giants young gun Finn Callaghan has already experienced plenty

Finn Callaghan poses ahead of Greater Western Sydney's semi-final on September 11, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

HE MAY only be in the infancy of his AFL career, but Greater Western Sydney young gun Finn Callaghan can surely attest to how quickly things can change in this caper.

In his two seasons at the top, he's already played under three coaches and watched his side transform from the state of flux it was in 12 months ago to a massive finals fancy.

Less than a month ago, it looked like injury would end Callaghan's 2023 campaign.

This week, he's preparing for the enormity of a semi-final against Port Adelaide, with a first finals appearance and victory, at the MCG of all places, under his belt.

Fortunes have been altered fast and while there's no flare up after his return from the Achilles injury that sidelined him for the final month of the home and away campaign, at one stage he thought his season was over.

"Two, three weeks ago I was at the crossroads. Surgery was an option because I wasn't really healing so I feared I wouldn't be able to get back and play so I'm just grateful," Callaghan told AFL.com.au.

Finn Callaghan in action during the R4 match between GWS and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on April 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

And in a performance befitting of his young talents, the player with the name akin to a high school quarterback didn't miss a beat despite not playing for six weeks.

He compiled 18 disposals on the wide expanses of the MCG with six score involvements and a crucial last-quarter goal to help extinguish a St Kilda fightback.

"I put in a lot of work over the last six weeks to stay ready. I thought I might be a little rusty early but with the big moment, I was just so energised and hyped up, instinct just took over when that first ball was bounced," Callaghan said.

"I have a joke with the boys, we always predict what the crowd is going to be and I always try go over because I want a big crowd. On the weekend it was just amazing and it brought the best out of me as well."

In a team stacked with established stars, Callaghan represents the new breed of talented Giants, alongside the likes of Sam Taylor, Tom Green and Lachie Ash.

Their development has accelerated the Giants' push back into the premiership window and Callaghan says he wants to lift the club's leaders as well as learn from them.

"I really want to drive standards around the club. They've set the bar but it's up to us young boys to push them along as well and raise it. I always think about that," he said.

"I work really closely in the midfield with 'Wardy' (Callan Ward), 'Cogs' (Stephen Coniglio) and Josh Kelly. They just teach me so much, watching what they do, how they train. They're such great players and they've done it for such a long time."

Finn Callaghan and Josh Kelly celebrate Greater Western Sydney's win over Sydney in round seven, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Those heralded names along with the likes of Lachie Whitfield, Toby Greene, Adam Kennedy and Nick Haynes have also stayed the course at GWS from interstate and that too is providing a young Victorian in Callaghan with inspiration.

"I love it at the club at the moment. It's such a great place to be, I committed for two more years this year (until the end of 2025) and would love to stay at the Giants for longer than that as well," Callaghan said.

"It's a great place to be. They've set the tone for being a one-club player and it's something we can emulate for years to come."

Finn Callaghan celebrates a goal in the round five, 2022 clash between Greater Western Sydney and Melbourne at the MCG on April 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Of more immediate concern though for Callaghan and his teammates is continuing to march on in this finals series with the abundance of momentum that is behind them.

"It's going to be a pretty hostile environment over there (in Adelaide). Port got us a few weeks back (in round 22) so we're looking to get revenge over there and right our wrongs," he said.

"We've got a lot of self-belief and we truly believe we can go there and get the job done and move onto Collingwood."