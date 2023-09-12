Caleb Serong topped his All-Australian season with his first Fremantle best and fairest award

Caleb Serong celebrates a goal during Fremantle/Walyalup's clash against Melbourne/Narrm in round 11, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE star Caleb Serong has been rewarded for a standout season with his first Doig Medal as the Dockers' club champion.

Serong, whose ultra-consistent season saw him named in the 2023 All-Australian team, polled 222 votes to win from midfield sidekick Andrew Brayshaw (179) and defender Luke Ryan (167).

Star recruit Luke Jackson's excellent first season with Fremantle saw him finish fourth on 158 votes, with half-back Hayden Young (140) rounding out the top five after starring as a midfielder late in the season.

Serong's win recognised a step up in consistency and influence this season from the co-captain, who finished third in last year's medal before taking a significant leap in 2023.

The 22-year-old averaged career-high numbers and led the Dockers for disposals (30.7, No.4 in the AFL), clearances (7.6, No.5), contested possessions (14.4, No.4), and inside 50s (5.2, No.13), playing all but one game.

He became the third-youngest Docker to win the medal behind champion forward Matthew Pavlich (20) in 2002, and dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe (22) in 2013.

"He was our most consistent player and it was at such a high level," coach Justin Longmuir said.

"We highly value the contest and stoppage, and he was able to have an impact in those areas in almost every game.

"He's improving year on year, which is what all young players are aiming to do, and winning the Doig Medal is great recognition of the work he's put in over a number of years."

Brayshaw, who was three months older than Serong when he won last year's Doig Medal as a 22-year-old, finished top three for the third straight season, while Ryan earned his third top-five finish.

Andrew Brayshaw celebrates a goal during Fremantle's clash against Hawthorn in round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Under the Dockers' voting system this year, coach Justin Longmuir and assistants Jaymie Graham, Matthew Boyd and Joel Corey each allocated up to five votes to each player after every game, based on how they performed their role.

Players could receive up to 20 votes in a game for an outstanding or elite performance.

In other awards, young forward Jye Amiss won the Beacon Award as the club's most promising young player following a terrific 41-goal season.

Forward recruit Josh Corbett, who is also a coach with the Dockers' AFLW team, was recognised as the best clubman.

Inaugural AFLW captain Kara Antonio and current skipper Hayley Miller became the first two women to be awarded club life membership, with Miller becoming the first player to reach the required 60 AFLW games.

Former captain and ex-board member Peter Mann, and the Dockers' long-serving boxing fitness coach Gary Ingraham were also awarded life membership, while John Garland was awarded the Con Regan Medal for his extraordinary contribution to the club.

DOIG MEDAL TOP 10

1. Caleb Serong - 222 votes

2. Andrew Brayshaw - 179

3. Luke Ryan - 167

4. Luke Jackson - 158

5. Hayden Young - 140

=6. Lachie Schultz - 139

=6. Sam Switkowski - 139

7. Alex Pearce - 134

8. Brennan Cox - 117

9. Michael Frederick - 112