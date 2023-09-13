The AFL has congratulated Bobby Skilton on his elevation to Legend status in the Sport Australia Hall of Fame

Bob Skilton with his trophy after being inducted as a Legend in the Sport Australia Hall of Fame. Picture: Supplied

The AFL would like to congratulate Australian Football Hall of Fame Legend Bobby Skilton OAM, who was today elevated to Legend status in the Sport Australia Hall of Fame, the most celebrated sporting honour that can be bestowed on an Australian.

Skilton is a three-time Brownlow medallist (1959, 1963, 1968) who played 237 games for South Melbourne in the VFL, kicking 412 goals during his career that spanned from 1956 to 1971.

He won his Swans’ club best and fairest nine times, equal record for a player from any club with Fitzroy’s Kevin Murray, and was named as first rover in the AFL Team of the Century.

He is the fourth Australian footballer to become a Legend, joining Ron Barassi, Ted Whitten and Leigh Matthews.

Ron Barassi and Bob Skilton at the 2008 Hall of Fame dinner. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan congratulated Skilton on this wonderful recognition.

"The AFL congratulates Bob Skilton on his elevation to Legend status in the Hall of Fame for Sport Australia," said Mr McLachlan.



"As just the fourth player in our game’s history to be recognised with Legend status, Bob is among the greatest small men to have played footy.



"His incredible list of honours - three Brownlow Medals and nine best and fairest with South Melbourne - speak to his skills and brilliance, but Bobby has also been a lifetime ambassador for the game.



"He has been the bridge to the growth of the Swans in Sydney and the inspiration for so many thousands who love our game and cherish the Red and White.



"We congratulate Bobby and his family and thank him for everything he’s given our game, South Melbourne and the Sydney Swans."

Triple Brownlow medallist Bob Skilton. Picture: AFL Photos

Skilton joins the likes of Sir Donald Bradman AC, Dawn Fraser AC MBE, Cathy Freeman OAM, Rod Laver AC MBE, Ian Thorpe AM, Shane Warne AO, John Eales AM and Wally Lewis AM as a Legend of Australian Sport.

Sport Australia Hall of Fame Legend and Chair, John Bertrand AO, said it was the perfect time to confirm that Skilton would become the newest Legend in the prestigious organisation.

“Bob Skilton had the rare distinction of being a player beloved by the supporters of South Melbourne while also being respected across the competition for his brilliance as a footballer, but also for his courage and fairness and commitment to the game,” Bertrand said.

“To win three Brownlow Medals over a period of a decade speaks to a footballer who was able to sustain his excellence and consistency while overcoming the challenges that elite athletes confront in their careers.

“Skilton is the true definition of a Legend. He was an inspiration when playing and continued to inspire others to strive to get the best out of themselves.

“He emphasises everything that is good about sport in this nation."