Jack Gunston is progressing well from his knee injury, but whether there's room in Brisbane's side for the him remains to be seen

Jack Gunston celebrates a goal during the match between Melbourne and Brisbane at the MCG in round 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE is set to have extra ammunition at its disposal ahead of next week's preliminary final, with veteran Jack Gunston progressing nicely from a knee injury.

The three-time premiership Hawk has not played since round 22, but has now run strongly twice at Lions training this week.

Whether Gunston is inserted into Chris Fagan's high-powered forward line will be something the coach and his match committee will have to ponder in the coming week.

Brisbane poured on 19 goals against Port Adelaide in Saturday's qualifying final win, with pseudo third tall Cam Rayner kicking three goals in an influential performance.

Half-forward Lincoln McCarthy said regardless of whether Gunston is called upon or not, his influence has already been telling.

"Obviously he's an elite player," McCarthy said prior to Thursday morning's training session at Springfield.

"We'll wait and see how he goes over the next couple of weeks. He's been progressing really well and he's great to have ready to go for us.

"I get along with Jack really well and he's such a calm, intelligent operator. He's obviously had those really good experiences at Hawthorn to help us go through this period.

"Hopefully he gets himself to a position where he's available."

Jack Gunston during Brisbane's training session at Brighton Homes Arena on September 5, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

McCarthy said the versatility of Brisbane's forward line had made it easy for players to come in-and-out this season.

Zac Bailey has spent more time in the midfield, Rayner and Dayne Zorko have also gone in there for bursts, while Callum Ah Chee has been just as dangerous on a wing as he has been inside forward 50.

Aside from Will Ashcroft (knee), the Lions have an almost full squad to pick from to face either Melbourne or Carlton.

They will complete a high-volume session at the Gabba on Saturday morning to replicate the usual running load of a game.

"Unfortunately, we've been through some times over the last four years where we haven't been able to get the job done, but I feel like it has made us stronger, and we're still so committed to achieving that end goal," McCarthy said.

"Even myself, I feel a little bit calmer about what's ahead for us.

"Amongst the group it's quite a good feeling at the moment, but talk is cheap, we have to get out there and deliver."