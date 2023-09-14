West Coast's overhaul continues with Samo Petrevski-Seton among the latest batch of players to be delisted

Samo Petrevski-Seton in action during West Coast's clash against Geelong in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has delisted five more players as it prepares for an off-season of significant change, with young midfielder Xavier O'Neill and forward Samo Petrevski-Seton among the latest batch of players to exit the club.

It takes to nine the total of list spots now cleared at the Eagles as they prepare to enter this year's National Draft with a strong hand of selections, headlined by the No.1 pick.

WHO’S CALLED IT QUITS 2023’s retirements and delistings

O'Neill, who was drafted with pick No.28 in the 2018 National Draft, has been cut after 39 games in five seasons, having struggled to establish himself in the Eagles' midfield after being overlooked early in his career.

He is joined at the exit door by former Carlton utility Petrevski-Seton, who added 27 games in two seasons with the Eagles after seeking a trade at the end of 2021, and forward Isiah Winder, who managed seven.

Mature-age midfielders Connor West and Greg Clark, who joined the Eagles as established WAFL stars, have been delisted after 28 and 21 games respectively.

Isiah Winder kicks a goal during West Coast's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

With defender Luke Foley already told he would not be offered a new contract, and champion trio Shannon Hurn, Luke Shuey and Nic Naitanui retiring, the Eagles are embarking on a list-shaping off-season, having promised to draft heavily as part of their rebuild.

Defender Alex Witherden, who finished eighth in the best and fairest, and promising midfielder Jai Culley are both expected to sign new deals for 2024, while midfielder Zane Trew and forward Jake Waterman remain unsigned for 2024.

The Eagles have been linked to Hawthorn forward Tyler Brockman during the upcoming Trade Period, while the club holds the prized pick No.1 in the 2023 National Draft and will field offers to split that selection for multiple picks.

Learn More 30:25

"On behalf of the club I would like to thank each of the players for their contributions during their varying times at the club," West Coast general manager of football Gavin Bell said of the departing players.

"They have each left an impression on the club and we wish them every success in their future endeavours."