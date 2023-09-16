Robbie Williams performs during the Toyota AFL Grand Final on September 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ROBBIE Williams is well and truly on board for Carlton's dream finals run.

The English singer and songwriter posted a tribute to Tom De Koning and Blues coach Michael Voss after Carlton's thrilling semi-final win over Melbourne on Friday night.

It is the second week in a row Williams, who stole the show with his performance at last year's Toyota AFL Grand Final, has posted on Instagram to celebrate a Blues victory.

"Wow," Williams started. "Is it like this every year?"

"Because I am so in."

Carlton's win over the Demons, secured thanks to a goal from Blake Acres in the final minute, clinched a preliminary final meeting with Brisbane next week.

It will mark the Blues' first preliminary final since 2000.