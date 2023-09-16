Collingwood has been dealt a blow ahead of its preliminary final, with Taylor Adams hurting his hamstring

Taylor Adams is pictured during a Collingwood training session on September 15, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD midfielder Taylor Adams has been ruled out of the preliminary final after suffering a hamstring strain at training.

Magpies vice-captain Adams looms as one of the potential heartbreak stories of the finals for a second consecutive season.

He left the training track early on Friday clutching his left hamstring following a collision with teammate John Noble, with scans later confirming a low-grade strain.

The 29-year-old, whose finals series last year was ruined by a groin injury, will clearly be racing the clock to be fit for the Toyota AFL Grand Final, if Collingwood makes it.

"It's unfortunate to confirm that Taylor Adams has sustained a low-grade hamstring strain during our training session held yesterday evening,” football boss Graham Wright said in a statement on Saturday.

"Taylor has been an integral part of our midfield this season, and while it's disappointing for him and the team that he won't be available for the upcoming preliminary final, the positive is that it is only a minor strain.

Taylor Adams tackles Dyson Heppell during the match between Essendon and Collingwood at the MCG in round 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"Our medical staff are working closely with Taylor who will immediately commence rehabilitation on his left hamstring."

Adams has played all but one game this season – a game missed through suspension – and losing his leadership and hardness around the ball is a hefty blow to Collingwood.

The vice-captain will clearly be replaced by star youngster Nick Daicos, who trained fully and is due to return from his fractured knee.

Skipper Darcy Moore, who is managing a hand issue, is expected to be available after training normally on Friday with a strapped wrist.

The Magpies will play either Port Adelaide or Greater Western Sydney at the MCG next week.