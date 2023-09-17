Nick Daicos will play in Collingwood's preliminary final after getting through training on Friday

Nick Daicos at Collingwood training on September 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD superstar Nick Daicos has been given the green light to return for Friday night's preliminary final against Greater Western Sydney at the MCG.

The 20-year-old hasn't played since suffering a hairline fracture in his knee in the round 21 loss to Hawthorn on August 5.

After building up his training loads across the past month, Daicos completed 25 minutes of full contact match simulation at the AIA Centre last Friday and has pulled up well from his most comprehensive session since the injury.

Nick Daicos tackles John Noble at Collingwood training on September 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The second-year sensation still needs to complete training this week but the Magpies' high performance staff expect the Brownlow Medal contender to face the Giants in what will be the fourth final of his career.

Daicos played 45 of a possible 45 games after making his debut in round one last year, earning All-Australian selection for the first time last month despite missing the final three games of the home and away season.

Magpies vice-captain Taylor Adams will miss the preliminary final after suffering a low-grade hamstring strain at training on Friday.

Collingwood is yet to rule the All-Australian midfielder out beyond next weekend, but Adams is unlikely to play in the Grand Final if they progress.

Ash Johnson (arm) and Will Kelly (wrist) have been ruled out for the remaining weeks of the season after recent injuries.