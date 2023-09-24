Gold Coast has the first addition to its trophy cabinet after overcoming a gallant Werribee at Ikon Park

Gold Coast players celebrate their VFL Grand Final win over Werribee in 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast has won its first VFL premiership after three seasons in the competition, ending Werribee's 17-game winning streak and prevailing by 19 points in an entertaining Grand Final at Ikon Park on Sunday.

In a battle between the AFL-aligned Suns and the standalone Tigers, Gold Coast's talent prevailed to deliver the club its first piece of silverware, winning 17.10 (112) to 14.9 (93).

The premiership team included long-time Suns Alex Sexton and Sam Day among 20 AFL-listed players, as well as emerging Academy talents Campbell Lake, Jake Eckersley and 16-year-old Leo Lombard.

It was Werribee forward Shaun Mannagh, however, who won the Norm Goss Medal as best afield after kicking six goals and racking up 28 disposals and four clearances in a brilliant performance in front of AFL recruiters and coaches.

Shaun Mannagh celebrates one of his six goals for Werribee against Gold Coast in 2023 VFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

The Suns were driven by their tall forward line, with Mabior Chol (four goals), Chris Burgess (three) and Sam Day (two) combining for nine of their team's 17 goals, with Brodie McLaughlin also booting three.

Elijah Hollands was excellent in the midfield, finishing with 30 disposals, 10 tackles and six clearances, with former Docker and retiring Sun Connor Blakely (18 and six clearances) important in his final game.

Ruckman Ned Moyle amassed an enormous 72 hitouts but was frequently picked off by the Werribee midfielders, who won the clearances 49-39.

Elijah Hollands in action during the 2023 VFL Grand Final between Gold Coast and Werribee. Picture: AFL Photos

Alongside Mannagh, the Tigers' major ball-winners were Matthew Hanson (31 and 10 clearances), Tom Gribble (28 and eight), and Kye Declase (27 and five).

The Tigers were chasing their first flag in 30 years, with ex-Fremantle and Gold Coast midfielder Michael Barlow coaching them to the Grand Final in an excellent season that included 17 consecutive wins on the way to the decider.

They dominated the second quarter but did not capitalise on the scoreboard, with the Suns defending grimly and then pinching back the lead before half-time.

Gold Coast moved the ball with speed through the corridor and took their chances inside 50, kicking four goals to two in the third quarter to take a 27-point lead into the final quarter, which proved enough.

WERRIBEE 3.1 6.5 8.5 14.9 (93)

GOLD COAST 4.2 8.3 12.8 17.10 (112)

GOALS

Werribee: Mannagh 6, Grintell 2, Paea, Henderson, Hanson, Gray, Garoni, Declase

Gold Coast: Chol 4, McLaughlin 3, Burgess 3, Sexton 2, Day 2, Sharp, Lombard, Lake