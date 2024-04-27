Fremantle overcame a stern challenge from the Bulldogs thanks largely to a vintage effort from the two-time Brownlow medallist

Hayden Young and Nat Fyfe celebrate a goal with Bailey Banfield during the R7 match between Fremantle and Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium on April 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE responded to its Derby defeat in thrilling style on Saturday night, breaking the Western Bulldogs late to win a tense clash by 24 points at Optus Stadium and return to the top eight.

Bailey Banfield emerged as the Dockers' unlikely hero in a field of stars, kicking back-to-back goals deep in the fourth quarter to secure the 14.11 (95) to 10.11 (71) win as the Dockers found a new gear after a low-scoring month.

The game was alive through a nail-biting final quarter and only six points separated the teams before Banfield's intervention 22 minutes in, with the forward converting from 50m out and then again from a tight angle, finishing with three goals after kicking 0.4 last week.

The win, which was propelled by a significant return to elite form from star midfielder Nat Fyfe, saw the Dockers kick their highest score since round two, ending a month of poor supply for their forwards.

Fyfe was sensational, finishing with an equal game-high 37 disposals as an inside bull who released his teammates constantly with clean handballs. His sidekick was club champion Caleb Serong, who also amassed 37 touches and had a massive 17 clearances.

The Dockers relied on captain Alex Pearce to support an undersized backline with his constant aerial interventions, while key forward Josh Treacy was a frequent target, finishing with an equal team-high three goals alongside Banfield.

The team's return to form was built on clearance dominance (47-30) and chains of handballs that released their runners, with debutants Cooper Simpson and Pat Voss along for the ride in eye-catching first-up performances.

It was back to earth for the Bulldogs after a 60-point win against St Kilda, with Tom Liberatore's late withdrawal with illness a blow that impacted their clearance game significantly.

Luke Beveridge expected Fremantle to come out "breathing fire" after its dispiriting Derby loss in round six, and his instincts were right early as James Aish, Treacy and Voss laid big tackles and the Dockers kicked two quick goals.

Players appeared to struggle with the Optus Stadium surface and were slipping over frequently, but the Bulldogs were able to steady and kick back-to-back goals through Aaron Naughton and Tim English.

A strong contested mark from impressive Treacy and a typically accurate set shot after the siren gave the Dockers an eight-point lead at the first break and some reward for their midfield ascendency.

Challenges came for both teams as Freo key defender Josh Draper was substituted with a hamstring injury and Bulldogs forward Cody Weightman succumbed to an elbow issue, landing awkwardly in an aerial contest and leaving the ground with trainers.

Bailey Dale, who was brilliant throughout for the Bulldogs, continued to lift and pushed forward to kick two goals in the second term, including a brilliant set shot from a tight angle that cut the half-time margin to just three points.

The margin never stretched beyond the 12 points it sat at halfway through the third quarter when Fyfe plucked the ball off Bulldogs interceptor Buku Khamis and snapped his second goal of the season.

With the Dockers' backline undersized after the loss of Draper, however, Sam Darcy emerged as the dangerman and kicked two goals from contested marks. If Marcus Bontempelli had converted from 15m out, the Bulldogs would have had a lead going into the tense finale.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:30 Debutant’s selfless act sets up Jackson for exciting opener The Dockers faithful rise early as first-gamer Patrick Voss hands off a goal to Luke Jackson

00:27 Dogs bite back with Naughton’s nifty step and dribbler Aaron Naughton conjures a crafty kick to bring his side right back in the first term

00:38 Bulldogs blow as Weightman subbed with hurt elbow The Dogs are forced to sub Cody Weightman out of the game after landing awkwardly on his elbow

00:45 Voss lights up Optus Stadium with first AFL goal Patrick Voss nails his maiden major on debut and sends the Freo faithful into a frenzy

00:36 Fyfe brings fans to life with sizzling snap Nat Fyfe adds to his stunning outing by snaring a terrific goal to send the home crowd wild again

00:51 Young gun Darcy doing it all for Dogs in towering term Sam Darcy catches fire at the right time for the Bulldogs with two crucial marks and goals

00:56 Banfield banishes Bulldogs with double dagger Bailey Banfield delivers two ice-cold goals in the final term to seal a hard-fought victory for Fremantle

01:58 Vintage Fyfe fires on all cylinders Fremantle champion Nat Fyfe delivers a classic performance with 37 touches to go alongside seven clearances and a goal

06:27 Highlights: Fremantle v Western Bulldogs The Dockers and Bulldogs clash in round seven

00:18 Team Song: Fremantle Watch the Dockers celebrate their round seven win

FREMANTLE 4.4 7.6 10.9 14.11 (95)

WESTERN BULLDOGS 3.2 7.3 9.10 10.11 (71)

GOALS

Fremantle: Treacy 3, Banfield 3, Frederick 2, Jackson 2, Fyfe, Voss, Walters, Young

Western Bulldogs: Darcy 3, Dale 2, Naughton 2, English, Vandermeer, West

BEST

Fremantle: Serong, Fyfe, Pearce, Treacy, Aish, Brayshaw, Young

Western Bulldogs: Dale, Darcy, Treloar, Jones, Richards, English

INJURIES

Fremantle: Draper (hamstring)

Western Bulldogs: Weightman (elbow)

LATE CHANGES

Fremantle: Nil

Western Bulldogs: Tom Liberatore (illness) replaced in the selected side by Caleb Daniel

SUBSTITUTES

Fremantle: Cooper Simpson (replaced Josh Draper at quarter time)

Western Bulldogs: Caleb Daniel (replaced Cody Weightman in the second quarter)

Crowd: 45,931 at Optus Stadium