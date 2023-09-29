After keeping Patrick Cripps quiet last week Josh Dunkley is prepared for the job on Collingwood's best

Josh Dunkley at Brisbane training at Brighton Homes Arena, September 26, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

JOSH Dunkley is preparing to shut down either Jordan De Goey or Nick Daicos on Saturday, saying he's done homework on "four or five" Magpies.

Dunkley was a primary reason for Brisbane's preliminary final win over Carlton, keeping Brownlow medallist Patrick Cripps to 13 disposals and two goals, while gathering 23 himself.

It continued a brilliant season for the 2016 premiership Bulldog, who has played 23 games and consistently quelled the influence of the opposition's most damaging midfielder.

Neither De Goey or Daicos played when the teams met in round 23 at Marvel Stadium, when the Lions won by 24 points.

Josh Dunkley during the round four match between Brisbane and Collingwood at The Gabba, on April 6, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

But Dunkley says he's ready to run-with either during the Grand Final.

"I love playing on the best players in the comp," he said.

"Whether that's Jordy or Nick or whoever it might be, I look forward to that challenge."

Dunkley said he was doing homework on potential opponents on Friday morning before Brisbane's captain’s run at the MCG.

"Four or five amongst their team have either torn us up in previous games or we look at them and think they might be a chance to dominate us at any particular stage.

"You've got to use your strengths against theirs.

"For me, I'm more of a body type, so I like to be physical and that might help me or them, who knows, we'll wait and see tomorrow."