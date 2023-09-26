SUMMARY

Collingwood is back in the Grand Final for the second time in six years as the Magpies eye a first premiership since 2010.

Dan McStay (knee) will miss the decider, while Taylor Adams (hamstring) looms as a potential inclusion. John Noble or Billy Frampton could be called up and Jack Ginnivan possibly elevated from the sub role, depending on how Collingwood decides to replace McStay. The Grand Final will be Brisbane's first since 2004, but the Lions have been perennial contenders in recent seasons, making September in every year since 2019. Jack Payne is a potential inclusion if he can prove his fitness after an ankle injury, although Darcy Gardiner was a strong contributor in the preliminary final win over Carlton.

Where and when: MCG, Saturday September 30, 2.30pm AEST

WHAT HAPPENED THIS YEAR?

Round 23: Collingwood 15.10 (100) lost to Brisbane 19.10 (124) at Marvel Stadium

A fast start helped the Lions blow open the minor premiership race, but Collingwood still ended up finishing the home and away season on top. The Magpies were without the likes of Nick Daicos, Jordan De Goey, Darcy Moore and Bobby Hill and the Lions made them pay, with Charlie Cameron kicking four goals. It was a game perhaps best remembered for Deven Robertson playing without a guernsey for a short period after it was ripped off.

Round 4: Brisbane 18.8 (116) defeated Collingwood 11.17 (83) at the Gabba

The Lions were forced to come from behind in the first meeting between the sides this year, after the Pies – who were without a recognised ruckman – kicked five first-quarter goals. Cameron again did plenty of damage, booting six goals, while Cam Rayner was electric, kicking four and assisting three others to cement his spot as a forward after being used as a defender to begin 2023.

THE STATS THAT MATTER

Collingwood

While the Pies have lost their past six meetings against the Lions, the club's Grand Final record is also poor. Of its past 20 season deciders, Collingwood has won just four, drawing one and losing the other 15. Included in that run of heartbreak is losses to Brisbane in 2002 and 2003, plus the five-point defeat to West Coast in 2018.

Brisbane

The Lions must overcome their MCG hoodoo. Since Chris Fagan took over as coach at the start of 2017, Brisbane has won just one of 12 matches at the MCG and that came in last year's semi-final against Melbourne. The Lions have played at the ground just twice in 2023, upset by Hawthorn before being edged by the Demons. Going back even further, Brisbane has lost 14 of its past 15 games at the MCG.

Lachie Neale looks dejected after Brisbane's loss to Melbourne in round 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S A BIG WEEK FOR…

Collingwood

Not only must he lead his team on the biggest stage, Darcy Moore gets his chance to shine on Grand Final day after missing the 2018 decider. The defender played just seven games in that season as hamstring injuries ruined his year and the Pies opted against risking him against West Coast as the Eagles got over the line. Now a two-time All-Australian, Moore has a big role to play against a powerful Brisbane forward line.

Jeremy Howe and Darcy Moore celebrate after the qualifying final between Collingwood and Melbourne at the MCG on September 7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane

In his first season at the Lions, Josh Dunkley will play in his third Grand Final and shapes as a key piece of the Brisbane puzzle. The former Western Bulldogs midfielder kept Carlton captain Patrick Cripps quiet in the preliminary final and could get the job on important Pies midfielder Jordan De Goey. Dunkley is averaging 24.4 disposals, seven tackles and five clearances per game this year.

Josh Dunkley in action during Brisbane's clash against Gold Coast in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PREDICTION

Collingwood by four points. It's fitting the two best teams of 2023 do battle on the final Saturday in September and it shapes as being a classic contest. The Pies, without McStay, will need to improve on their finals performances so far, but playing at the MCG should give them a slight edge against a dangerous Lions side.