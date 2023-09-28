Brisbane and Collingwood have named their teams for the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final

Jack Ginnivan, Jack Payne and Patrick Lipinski. Pictures: AFL Photos

BRISBANE defender Jack Payne has fallen short in his push to start in Saturday's Grand Final, with the Lions opting to stick with Darcy Gardiner in an unchanged 22 for the decider at the MCG.

Collingwood has made two changes, meanwhile, elevating small forward Jack Ginnivan into the 22 and replacing injured key forward Dan McStay with versatile tall Billy Frampton.

The Magpies have also declared their substitute, announcing on Thursday afternoon that Pat Lipinski would move from the preliminary final 22 and into the sub role after 13 straight weeks in the team.

Payne, who has been named as an emergency, is Brisbane's heartbreak story of the Grand Final, having played 23 games this season before missing the preliminary final win an ankle injury.

The 23-year-old used cryotherapy and a hyperbaric chamber in an effort to fast-track his recovery before a fitness test late this week but has so far been overlooked, with Gardiner providing a reliable option as a key defender.

The Lions have not declared their substitute, with midfielder Jarryd Lyons, forward James Tunstill, and ruckman Darcy Fort presenting options alongside Payne.

Lyons has started as the 23rd man in three of the Lions' past four matches, including both finals, with the strong-bodied midfielder playing nine games this season.

There will be intrigue around how the Magpies use Frampton, with the versatile tall presenting an option as both a key defender or as a direct replacement for McStay in attack.

The 26-year-old has played as a defender in both clashes against Brisbane this season, lining up on Joe Daniher. The Magpies would have the option of swinging Jeremy Howe into attack in that scenario.

While Collingwood has declared Lipinski would be its substitute, it has named John Noble, Finlay Macrae and Harvey Harrison as its remaining emergencies.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Collingwood v Brisbane at the MCG, 2.30pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: Ginnivan, Frampton

Out: Lipinski (omitted), McStay (knee)

PF sub: Jack Ginnivan

BRISBANE

In: Nil

Out: Lyons (sub)

PF sub: Jarryd Lyons