Jack Payne has shown signs of improvement during a training session as he tries to prove his fitness for the Grand Final

Jack Payne during Brisbane's training session at Brighton Homes Arena on June 8, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE'S Jack Payne has taken part in contested drills, displaying improved agility in his ankle in a bid to feature in the Grand Final.

The key defender missed the Lions' preliminary final win over Carlton on Saturday, with Darcy Gardiner recalled and impressing in a duel with Coleman Medal-winner Charlie Curnow.

Coach Chris Fagan has made clear his preference not to select injured players for finals, but Payne is yet to be ruled out of Saturday's decider against Collingwood.

At Tuesday's light session, Payne walked comfortably, ran laps and engaged in some contested marking and stoppage work, before a long discussion with the Lions' support staff.

The 23-year-old has been a revelation in the backline alongside co-captain Harris Andrews in 2023, but until this season Gardiner had been a regular across 10 seasons and 157 games.

Darcy Gardiner contests the ball ahead of Charlie Curnow during Brisbane's win over Carlton in the 2023 preliminary final. Picture: AFL Photos

Meanwhile, a club spokesperson said pressure forward Lincoln McCarthy was in no doubt for the grand final, despite leaving Tuesday's session early.

McCarthy missed the regular season's final round with a calf strain, before strong performances in both finals.

Brisbane will have its main session behind closed doors at the Gabba on Thursday, before flying to Melbourne later that day.