The Magpies will use Patrick Lipinski as their sub against the Lions

Pat Lipinski in action during Collingwood's preliminary final against Greater Western Sydney on September 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has dropped Patrick Lipinski to the sub role for the Grand Final against Brisbane on Saturday.

Lipinski struggled at times during the Magpies' thrilling one-point preliminary final win over Greater Western Sydney, finishing with 17 disposals.

Hours before naming their final team for the season decider, the Pies confirmed Lipinski would be their sub.

"We wish to confirm that Patrick Lipinski has been selected as our substitute for the match this weekend," Collingwood general manager of football Graham Wright said.

"Pat's elite running ability will no doubt inject energy into the game and we look forward to seeing him make an impact on Saturday."

Collingwood and Brisbane will name their final teams at 6.20pm AEST.

Learn More 03:34

The Magpies have already confirmed Billy Frampton will come into their side to replace Dan McStay (knee).

Jack Ginnivan could be elevated into the starting 22 to replace Lipinski, while John Noble is also an option.

For the Lions, question marks remain over the fitness of Jack Payne (ankle), with Darcy Gardiner likely to make way if the defender proves his fitness.