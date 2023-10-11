Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

Esava Ratugolea, Harley Reid, Harrison Petty. Pictures: AFL Photos

CATS HOLD ON ESAVA

GEELONG looks set to rebuff Port Adelaide's offer of pick 24 for Esava Ratugolea as the Power look to land the key defender.

Port Adelaide made the first trade of the period on Monday, swapping their future first-round pick for Fremantle's pick 24 this year and a future second-round selection from the Dockers.

The No.24 pick has been tabled to the Cats for Ratugolea, however it is believed Geelong is not expected to accept the selection in exchange for the 25-year-old.

The Power last year tried to pry Ratugolea out of the Cats with a year to go on his contract, with the marking backman now out of contract. – Callum Twomey

ROOS' PICK ONE PURSUIT

NORTH Melbourne is in prime position to strike for the No.1 pick and gun talent Harley Reid after being central to three key deals on Wednesday.

Harley Reid during the match between the AFL Academy Boys and Carlton VFL at Marvel Stadium, May 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Roos used their picks from the AFL's assistance package to land Dylan Stephens and also pick No.18 from Gold Coast, whilst also trading in Zac Fisher and pick 17 from Carlton in exchange for picks 21 and 25.

It leaves the Kangaroos with picks 2, 3, 15, 17 and 18 and eyeing a move up to West Coast's No.1 selection, having already presented offers for the top choice over the recent period.

One came earlier this week, with AFL.com.au revealing the Roos put forward an offer of picks 15, 18, 21 and a 2024 end-of-first round pick for the No.1 choice, with the Kangaroos having already had interest in the Suns' No.18 choice at that stage.

North Melbourne put four picks on the table to trade for West Coast’s pick 1.



15, 18, 21 & an end of first rounder next year. North among clubs eyeing Gold Coast’s pick 18 if they keep trading back.



Eagles aren’t accepting that deal but you suspect more Roos offers are coming. — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) October 11, 2023

The Eagles knocked back the approach but the expectation is the Roos will continue to come in strongly for the top choice, with Melbourne now also in the frame to move higher up the draft board.

The Demons have once again traded up the order, with Melbourne now holding picks No.6 and 11 and its future first-round selection and with a history of being aggressive draft climbers in the past. – Callum Twomey

MELBOURNE TO HOLD GUN

MELBOURNE has reiterated it will not trade Harrison Petty, despite Adelaide's continued interest in the contracted key-position player.

The Crows remain intent on chasing Petty, who is contracted for a further two years until 2025, and are now armed with picks 10, 14 and 20 after dealing with the Suns on Wednesday in a trade that also saw the club land Chris Burgess.

Melbourne will be in negotiations with Adelaide to trade in forward Shane McAdam, but the Demons are adamant they will hold Petty to his contract and that he will not be involved in any negotiations.

Petty, a premiership player with Melbourne in 2021, signed a long-term contract after that season that took him through until 2025.

He showed his wares both forward and in the backline this season, turning into a key part of the Dees' side before an ankle injury in round 21 ended his year.

The Demons acquired pick 46 and Sydney's future round two selection in a strong return for Brodie Grundy on Wednesday with the Demons holding those picks and No.41 this year as they continue negotiations for McAdam. – Callum Twomey

HOLD ON PORT, DONS DEAL

ESSENDON and Port Adelaide are making slow progress on deals for Xavier Duursma and Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, with talks between the two clubs expected to ramp up in the coming days.

The Bombers had been hopeful of including the two players in the same deal, after the contracted Duurmsa nominated Brad Scott's side as his club of choice having been offered a four-year deal to move back to Victoria.

Xavier Duursma in action during Port Adelaide's qualifying final against Brisbane on September 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon still has a three-year offer on the table for Zerk-Thatcher to stay, but he has already informed the club that he wants to return to his home state of South Australia and join Port Adelaide.

Bombers list manager Adrian Dodoro declared his belief on Wednesday that deals for Duursma and Zerk-Thatcher go "hand-in-hand", but said the two clubs were yet to reach the "nitty gritty" of trade talks.

Meanwhile, speaking with Gettable on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio earlier in the day, Zerk-Thatcher's manager Tom McConville from Mac Sports said he remained hopeful negotiations would progress by next Wednesday's deadline.

"It's moving forward," McConville told Gettable.

"That's in the hands of Jason Cripps and Adrian Dodoro. Those two blokes are seasoned campaigners and I'm sure they'll come to an agreement as the week rolls on. We're trusting and hoping that it gets done." – Riley Beveridge

HAWK ON HOLD

OUT-of-contract Hawk Lachie Bramble remains in limbo amid an active trade period at Waverley Park.

The 25-year-old has played 30 games since joining the club via the pre-season supplemental selection period ahead of the 2021 season.

Playing across half-back and through the middle, Bramble played 11 senior games in 2023 around 13 appearances for Box Hill.

Bramble has been told he will need to wait until after the trade period before Hawthorn makes a final decision.

Essendon rookie Massimo D'Ambrosio has requested a trade to the Hawks and is expected to move before the deadline next Wednesday night in a trade that could impact Bramble. – Josh Gabelich

Clubs have previously expressed interest in the Sunbury product who was plucked out of the VFL and could explore signing him as a delisted free agent next month, or during the pre-season supplemental selection period, if he doesn't earn another deal at Hawthorn.

Fergus Greene and Ned Long are the two other players at Hawthorn without contracts for 2024 after Emerson Jeka, Josh Morris and Fionn O'Hara were delisted and Max Lynch retired. - Josh Gabelich

RUCK PAIR SEARCHING FOR HOMES

PORT Adelaide pair Scott Lycett and Sam Hayes are remaining on the ruck merry go round as clubs lock in their big men stocks for next year.

Scott Lycett and Sam Hayes contest the ruck during a Port Adelaide training session in January 2023. Picture: Michael Sullivan, PAFC





Matthew Flynn (West Coast) and Todd Goldstein (Essendon) have already made their free agency moves, while Brodie Grundy has joined Sydney.

Jordon Sweet (Port Adelaide) and Tom Fullarton (Melbourne) have nominated new homes and Gold Coast's forward/ruck Mabior Chol wants to join Hawthorn.

It leaves the Power duo still searching for certainty on their future, with both out of contract as Port Adelaide looks to land Sweet and also have interest in Richmond big man Ivan Soldo.

Ivan Soldo during Richmond's clash with North Melbourne in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Lycett is an unrestricted free agent, having crossed to Port from West Coast under free agency at the end of 2018.

Clubs such as Geelong, North Melbourne and Collingwood could still look at the ruck market, having shown interest in different options through the year. – Callum Twomey

PIES SET TO STAY

COLLINGWOOD will lock in pair Josh Carmichael and Nathan Kreuger to new deals for next year.

Both had been coming to the end of their deals but are set to stay on for 2024.

Nathan Kreuger celebrates a goal during the 2023 VFL Wildcard Round match between Collingwood and Richmond at The Swinburne Centre. Picture: AFL Photos

Kreuger had a two-year contract with the Pies after crossing from Geelong with a trigger for next season but did not reach it, however will continue next season with the premiers, while 2021 mid-season recruit Carmichael had been coming out of contract this season.

Carmichael, 24, played one senior game this season after seven appearances last year. – Callum Twomey