Jacob Koschitzke during the round 17 match between Hawthorn and Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, July 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND and Hawthorn have agreed to a deal to make forward Jacob Koschitzke a Tiger.

Koschitzke, 23, has joined the Tigers, who have sent pick No.49 to Hawthorn.

"We are pleased to add Jacob to our key position stocks for the upcoming season. He has a strong aerial presence and has shown an ability to perform well at AFL level," Richmond general manager of football Blair Hartley said.

"Jacob has only scratched the surface of what he could develop into as a player, and at only 23, we are very excited he has decided to join our club."

Selected with pick 52 in the 2018 AFL Draft, Koschitzke played 48 games for the Hawks, kicking 54 goals.

He most notably kicked a bag of five goals against Adelaide in just his sixth game, raising anticipation of an exciting future.

However, that return from round six, 2021 still stands as a career high for Koschitzke who only managed multiple goals in two of his 12 outings in 2023.

Richmond will hope it can extract the best from Koschitzke and that he will prove an important addition after the retirement of goalkicking great Jack Riewoldt.

"This deal not only strengthens our draft hand, but also gives Jacob a fresh opportunity to continue his career," Hawthorn list and recruiting manager Mark McKenzie said.

"Having additional picks in this year's draft will give us greater flexibility to add further talent to our club or manoeuvre positions should an opportunity present itself."