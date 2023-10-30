James Borlase has been delisted but will be redrafted as a rookie, while Nick Murray will be elevated to the primary list

James Borlase celebrates Adelaide's win over Gold Coast in R21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has committed to redrafting James Borlase as a rookie after delisting him, while third-year rookie Nick Murray will be elevated to the primary list ahead of the 2024 season.

Murray has played 46 games since joining the Crows via the pre-season supplemental selection period in 2020.

The 22-year-old ruptured his ACL after landed awkwardly in a contest against Melbourne in July and will miss a sizeable chunk of 2024.

Peter Wright and Nick Murray compete for the ball during the match between Essendon and Adelaide at Marvel Stadium in round 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Egypt-born Borlase landed at the Crows via their Next Generation Academy in 2020. He debuted in round 21 this year and played the final four games of the season.

In other list changes for the Crows, Paul Seedsman and Fischer McAsey will both be removed from the inactive list after Seedsman retired in August and McAsey stepped away from the game in January.

The Crows announced in September that Jackson Hately, Andrew McPherson, Tyler Brown and Tariek Newchurch had been delisted.

Adelaide has pick No.10, No.14 and No.20 in this year's AFL Draft.