FOOTY fans have a free entertainment destination with unlimited access to an extensive catalogue of AFL content series, documentaries, short films and historical footage, available on web and mobile via AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App, with thanks to Telstra.

AFL On Demand showcases the extraordinary stories from the game and provides fans with unlimited access to an extensive video library of AFL shows, past and present, documentaries, short films, footy highlights and more.

AFL ON DEMAND IS HERE Start watching NOW

Watch our brilliant series Sound The Alarm that showcases exclusive audio and video footage from the coaches box in last year's 2019 Toyota AFL Grand Final, featuring Richmond and Greater Western Sydney.

And catch up on all the best AFL Media content, such as the crowd favourite, nine-part mini-series Last Time I Cried presented by Hamish McLachlan, or Lloydy's Lists hosted by Essendon great Matthew Lloyd.

Go behind the scenes in the raw and emotional 'AFLW Unfiltered' series – no director, no film crew, no script – just some of the AFLW's biggest names, honest questions, and real answers.

There's also old favourites like the Final Story, Where It Al Began, Nyoongar Footy Magic, The Chosen Few, as well as classics from the vault like The Fantastic Five, Big Bags, The Deadliest and so much more.

General Manager of Digital and Media, Sarah Wyse, said AFL On Demand offers more than just 24/7 football content – it provides the emotional connection fans are seeking from the game they love.

"We combine the best of sports and entertainment to deliver exceptional, fan centric stories that celebrate our game's heroes, history, culture and community," Wyse said.

"Our video content goes beyond gameday, exploring the deep connection between life and sport. There is so much more to our game than what happens on the football field. We have an abundance of rich characters, tales of adversity, triumph, and celebrations to share with fans."

START WATCHING AFL ON DEMAND NOW.