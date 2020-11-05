Hawthorn players celebrate their 1989 premiership victory over Geelong at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

HAVE you watched these unbelievable Grand Finals yet? Well ... it's time to start. Today is the final day these games will be available in AFL ON DEMAND.

What are you missing? Just 10 of the greatest Grand Finals (from siren to siren) of all time ... that's all.

Start with the 1989 classic between Hawthorn and Geelong, and finish with the 2018 nailbiter between West Coast and Collingwood. But be quick, by 5pm AEDT to day these game will be gone. Check out the full list of games below ... AND GET WATCHING.

Our 10 Classic Grand Finals on AFL On Demand are:

Widely regarded as one of the greatest games of all time, the 1989 classic featured Gary Ablett snr bagging nine goals - but that wasn't enough to stop the rampaging Hawks.

The Crows climbed over the Saints with a 21-year-old Andrew McLeod running rampant, while Darren Jarman's stunning last quarter shut the door on the Saints.

Collingwood captain Nathan Buckley is the Norm Smith medallist in a losing side as the Lions go back-to-back largely thanks to Michael Voss' heroics (indeed, there was some controversy around that Norm Smith Medal).

'Leo Barry, you star!' Sydney captures its first flag since 1933 with a thrilling four-point win over arch-rivals West Coast.

The sequel really was as good as the original, as the Eagles claimed a one-point win to make amends 12 months on.

Paul Chapman shines and claims the 2009 Norm Smith Medal as the Cats get over the line by 12 points.

The famous draw is one of the most heart-stopping games in history, and the last Grand Final to be replayed the following week.

Collingwood only lost two games in the home and away season, but the Pies were smashed by the Cats in round 24. The Grand Final was a different tale, however, and only a point separated the teams in a pulsating first half. Geelong eventually emerged victorious, but this was a real clash of the titans.

Coming from seventh place on the ladder, the Western Bulldogs complete the fairytale by winning their first flag since 1954.

Collingwood kicks the first five goals of the game, but the Eagles storm back to record a five-point win thanks to Dom Sheed's heroics.