Our 10 Classic Grand Finals on AFL On Demand are:
1989 Hawthorn v Geelong
Widely regarded as one of the greatest games of all time, the 1989 classic featured Gary Ablett snr bagging nine goals - but that wasn't enough to stop the rampaging Hawks.
1997 St Kilda v Adelaide
The Crows climbed over the Saints with a 21-year-old Andrew McLeod running rampant, while Darren Jarman's stunning last quarter shut the door on the Saints.
2002 Collingwood v Brisbane
Collingwood captain Nathan Buckley is the Norm Smith medallist in a losing side as the Lions go back-to-back largely thanks to Michael Voss' heroics (indeed, there was some controversy around that Norm Smith Medal).
2005 Sydney v West Coast
'Leo Barry, you star!' Sydney captures its first flag since 1933 with a thrilling four-point win over arch-rivals West Coast.
2006 Sydney v West Coast
The sequel really was as good as the original, as the Eagles claimed a one-point win to make amends 12 months on.
2009 St Kilda v Geelong
Paul Chapman shines and claims the 2009 Norm Smith Medal as the Cats get over the line by 12 points.
2010 St Kilda v Collingwood
The famous draw is one of the most heart-stopping games in history, and the last Grand Final to be replayed the following week.
2011 Collingwood v Geelong
Collingwood only lost two games in the home and away season, but the Pies were smashed by the Cats in round 24. The Grand Final was a different tale, however, and only a point separated the teams in a pulsating first half. Geelong eventually emerged victorious, but this was a real clash of the titans.
2016 Sydney v Western Bulldogs
Coming from seventh place on the ladder, the Western Bulldogs complete the fairytale by winning their first flag since 1954.
2018 West Coast v Collingwood
Collingwood kicks the first five goals of the game, but the Eagles storm back to record a five-point win thanks to Dom Sheed's heroics.