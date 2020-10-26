Dustin Martin celebrates a goal during Richmond's win over Geelong in the Grand Final. Picture: Quinn Rooney, Getty Images/AFL Photos

RICHMOND superstar Dustin Martin has added another accolade to his glittering playing resume after winning the AFL Coaches' Association's Gary Ayres Award for a third time.

Collingwood's Steele Sidebottom (2018) and Sydney's Josh Kennedy (2016) are the only other two players to have won the award since its inception in 2016.

Martin trailed Geelong's Mitch Duncan by one vote heading into the Grand Final but he scored a perfect 10 votes from coaches Damien Hardwick and Chris Scott to run away with the win.

Duncan was judged Geelong's best player in the decider, earning three votes from the coaches.

Geelong's Mitch Duncan in action in the Grand Final against Richmond. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn great Gary Ayres, one of three players to have won two Norm Smith Medals behind Martin's three, congratulated Martin on another brilliant finals campaign.

"Again he seized the big moments and delivered when his team needed him. He often looks to bring his teammates into the game which is a great characteristic," Ayres said.

"Dustin has kicked 26 goals in finals matches, where the pressure makes goal kicking even more difficult. Well done."

Superstar Tiger Dustin Martin shows off his third Norm Smith Medal and third premiership medal. Picture: AFL Photos

Every round, the AFL coaches vote for the best players from their game. The coaches vote for five players, giving them a mark from 1-5. The maximum a player can score is 10 (with five votes from both coaches).

Grand Final

RICHMOND v GEELONG

10 Dustin Martin (RICH)

8 Jayden Short (RICH)

5 Shane Edwards (RICH)

3 Mitch Duncan (GEEL)

3 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

1 Shai Bolton (RICH)

Gary Ayres Award leaderboard

28 Dustin Martin (RICH)

22 Mitch Duncan (GEEL)

10 Nic Naitanui (WCE)

10 Daniel Rich (BL)

9 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)

9 Shane Edwards (RICH)

9 Paddy Ryder (STK)

9 Ollie Wines (PORT)

8 Jayden Short (RICH)