WHO SHOULD your club take at next week's NAB AFL Draft?



Tune in to this week's Road to the Draft podcast to hear a mock draft of the first round based on each club's needs.

Joining hosts Callum Twomey and Nat Edwards is AFL national talent ambassador Kevin Sheehan, as the team select players for each club aligning to their list needs.

EXPLAINER Everything you need to know about the NAB AFL Draft

The group of 26 draftees includes some surprises, bolters and Academy bids as the guys select on behalf of the clubs who is their best fit.

This week's episode guide …

2:20 – Which "awesome specimen" should Adelaide take with the top choice?

7:00 – Why the Hawks need this tall.

9:55 – The three players that Essendon should be lining up with its trio of early selections.

16:15 – What will the Giants do with their early draft hand?

20:30 – The Jaidyn Stephenson replacement who could be on Collingwood's radar.

26:25 – The players Melbourne should target with their pair of first-round picks.

31:45 – Is a romantic option on the cards for St Kilda?