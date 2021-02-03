FILLING your team under the $13m salary cap in AFL Fantasy Classic is proving to be a challenge and last year's overall winner is considering a different tactic this season.

Swans supporter Trent Sutcliffe has been playing Fantasy footy for two decades and managed to take home a Toyota Hilux as the top points scorer in 2020. Leading the competition from round 14, he followed the age-old Guns 'n' Rookies strategy that had been successful for many who came before him.

2021 will be different.

With 40-odd days until round one, there appears to be a lack of bargain basement options to fill our teams with and coaches will need to get creative. Trent discusses how he has been shaping his initial squad since the game opened in late December in the first episode of the new pre-season series where The Traders profile notable AFL Fantasy coachess.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this week’s episode …

2:25 - Hear the story of Trent’s AFL Fantasy Classic overall win with thanks to some unlikely first year players.

4:45 - The apparent lack of basement priced rookies may mean a different strategy this season.

7:10 - Although it's likely Trent will be looking for value from most players, he reinforces the need for a skipper.

9:00 - If Lance Franklin is playing round one, he's a lock but there's some trepidation around picking Jeremy Cameron and Joe Daniher despite their value.

10:15 - Rowan Marshall's RUC/FWD status could be the key to the ruck strategy this year.

12:00 - Tips on what Fantasy coaches can be doing during the pre-season.

13:45 - Could there be a better option at the Crows than Jackson Hately?

15:30 - Ranking Stephen Coniglio, Sam Walsh and Patrick Cripps.

17:00 - What structure of premiums, mid-pricers and rookies does Trent recommend.

18:15 - Why you shouldn't start with Jake Lloyd.

