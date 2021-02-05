FORMER No.1 draft pick Cam Rayner sizzled at Brisbane's match simulation session on Friday afternoon, taking advantage of more time onball.

With Lachie Neale, Dayne Zorko and Jarrod Berry among a handful of players on lighter duties and watching from the sidelines, Rayner exploded in the midfield.

His power around the stoppages was eye-catching, as was his hard running with the ball in transition.

From one centre bounce the ball spilled free, before Rayner laid a bruising tackle on draftee Blake Coleman, picked the ball up, dodged two opponents and pumped it inside 50 where Tom Fullarton took a towering mark.

It was a glimpse into his impact in the three 20-minute thirds.

Rayner wasn't the only one to impress, with fellow 2017 draftee Zac Bailey also in fine form.

Bailey kicked two goals for his team and showed off his electric pace when both onball and in the forward half.

Hugh McCluggage and Daniel Rich also played well, while Harris Andrews slightly edged Joe Daniher in an engrossing contest.

Young defender Brandon Starcevich left the field after landing heavily in a marking contest, but appeared to be fine.