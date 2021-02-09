HAWTHORN has promoted Rob McCartney as its new full-time head of football, with the club hiring from within following the departure of Graham Wright to Collingwood last month.

McCartney, who had been acting as the interim head of football since Wright left in January, won the role having first joined the Hawks in November 2014 as the club's head of development.

He has also acted as the general manager of football operations and the head of projects for football, with the club turning to McCartney following an in-depth search led by former captain and current football director Richie Vandenberg.

HE'S JUST COOKED Clarko powerless to stop Scully leaving

"Rob's proven experience in leading the strategic direction of an organisation, combined with his intimate knowledge of our club made it impossible to look past him for the position," Hawthorn CEO Justin Reeves said in a statement.

A wonderful Hawthorn person. ??



Rob McCartney has been appointed the club's Head of Football.



DETAILS ??



?? : https://t.co/nwjHXuYraw pic.twitter.com/2B88DXS2aH — Hawthorn FC (@HawthornFC) February 9, 2021

"He is a wise and intelligent leader with a fantastic ability to inspire teams and people, and we are proud to be able to promote from within for such an integral position at our club.

"Having been GM – Football Operations and most recently Acting Head of Football, Rob has done an amazing apprenticeship that has given him the foundations to hit the ground running in this role.

AAMI COMMUNITY SERIES Check out the pre-season fixture

"He presented an incredibly strong vision for the future of our football program and we feel that his expertise and character place him perfectly to lead our football department in achieving that vision.

HAWKS' FANTASY Prices, locks, bargains, draft sleeper, more

"The process that led to Rob's appointment was extensive and attracted a broad range of experienced candidates from various backgrounds.

"It is testament to Rob and his capabilities that amongst an incredibly strong field of candidates it was a unanimous decision that he was the right person for the job."