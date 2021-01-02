WITH a mixture of premiums, mid-priced bargains and rookies coming through, the Hawks have plenty to offer in AFL Fantasy in 2021. Throw a pig (Tom Mitchell) into the mix and they have it all.

Jaeger O'Meara (MID, $724,000) had another consistent season averaging 76 (95 adjusted due to the 16-minute quarters), while on the other hand Liam Shiels (MID, $647,000) joined many who found the 'corona ball' schedule challenging, dropping his average under 90 for the first time in the past three years.

So, what can the Hawks offer us in 2021? Will it be the year for Chad Wingard (FWD, $644,000) who always promises so much? Can he get the midfield time he deserves and take his Fantasy average back into the 90s where it belongs?

Lock them in

In 2021, Tom Mitchell (MID, $823,000) could be unique. After missing the entire 2019 season with a broken leg, Mitchell started 2020 slowly by his standards averaging 74 (93 adjusted) from the first five games. However, from round six onwards he found his feet and averaged 91 (114 adjusted) for the remainder of the season. Expect this little pig to be back to his very best in 2021 with an average of 120+ not out of the question.

Track their pre-season

Jonathon Patton (FWD, $191,000) was cheap in 2020 at $366,000 and this year he is even cheaper. Patton has had a cruel run with injuries and last year he averaged only 22 from his six games. No one is expecting Patton to average 70+ like he has done twice in the past, but the fact he is priced like a rookie means we must track his pre-season with our fingers crossed he is fit and healthy.

Dual-position tempter

From a Fantasy perspective, the experiment of playing Ben McEvoy (DEF/RUC, $477,000) in defence failed. He averaged just 50 (63 adjusted) which was a long way short of the 83, 87 and 91 he averaged over the past three years. If the Hawks decide to move McEvoy out of defence and back into the middle, then he might tempt a few brave Fantasy coaches heading into round one.

New stripes, right price?

When Tom Phillips (MID/FWD, $602,000) is running a wing his Fantasy scores are elite. Prior to 2020, Phillips had two standout seasons where he averaged 91 and 95, which drastically overshadows his 63 (79 adjusted) he averaged this year. With Isaac Smith moving to Geelong, the wing will be all his, and for the cherry on top … he can be selected as a forward!

Bargain basement

Finn Maginness (MID, $279,000) debuted in round 17 with 39 points (49 adjusted). His name has already been written down by most Fantasy coaches as a player to watch this pre-season and a player who could feature in round one.

At pick No. 6 in the NAB AFL Draft, the Hawks jumped on Denver Grainger-Barras (DEF, $260,000). Grainger-Barras is nearly a certain starter for round one as the Hawks have him to fill the holes left in their defence by Ben Stratton and James Frawley.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Class of 2020: Denver Grainger-Barras' push to be the best player in the AFL The best key defender in this year's draft pool speaks about what motivates and drives him to succeed

Draft sleeper

After Hawthorn’s bye in round 10, James Worpel (MID, $737,000) was on fire. For the next five games he averaged 91 (114 adjusted) before being injured in round 16. Worpel has averaged a career-high 97 in his past two seasons and has the ability to take his game to even greater heights in 2021.

Custom stat star

Despite only playing the last three games for the year, Damon Greaves (DEF, $530,000) made a big impact. During this time, he averaged 17 disposals a game along with an impressive six marks. He averaged 70 (88 adjusted) and because he only played a handful of games, he receives a hefty discount, pricing him at an average of 69.

Buyer beware

"Wow, Shaun Burgoyne (FWD, $435,000) is cheap." He sure is, but the veteran isn't putting up the numbers he used to. Burgoyne has been a champion of the game over his amazing career averaging 90+ way back in 2006. His Fantasy days are behind him though, despite the fact he is still playing well as he enters his 20th season.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Champion Hawk winds back the clock with stunning roost As has been typical throughout his stellar career, Shaun Burgoyne delivers when it matters, booting his 300th career goal in style

