BRISBANE is closing in on locking down another one of its young stars, with gun midfielder Hugh McCluggage heading towards a new three-year deal with the club.

The Lions wingman's contract expires at the end of this season but AFL.com.au understands he is edging towards a new deal that would tie him to the end of 2024 at Brisbane.

The extension is considered likely to be confirmed ahead of the home and away season commencing next month and would take McCluggage through to eight seasons at the Lions, when he would qualify for free agency.

McCluggage has been a mainstay of the Lions' line-up since arriving at the club as its No.3 pick at the 2016 NAB AFL Draft, playing 82 games in four seasons.

Massive snap as McCluggage kicks the sealer, but was it touched? Brisbane midfielder Hugh McCluggage wraps up the qualifying final for his side

The Victorian product has finished third in the club's best and fairest the past two years and has been named in the All-Australian squad of 40 in both seasons as well.

Brisbane continues to set up its future by signing key players to long-term deals, with Harris Andrews (2025), Jarrod Berry (2024) and Cam Rayner (2023) among the Lions who are committed at least several years down the track.

Charlie Cameron last year sealed a deal to be a Lion until at least the end of 2025, while Oscar McInerney also recently re-signed through to the end of 2024.

McCluggage, who turns 23 next month, is a key player for the Lions with his midfield ability, skill level and running power and has proven to be an unflappable player at AFL level as the Lions search to improve on last year's preliminary final berth.

He is the Lions' biggest contract priority this season as well as important young pair Zac Bailey and Brandon Starcevich, who are also due to fall out of contract at the end of 2021.

Daniel Rich, Dayne Zorko and Jarryd Lyons will qualify as free agents, with Mitch Robinson, Rhys Mathieson and Grant Birchall are also among the Lions' free agency group.