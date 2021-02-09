CARLTON recruit Adam Saad won't have to wait long to face his former side with the Blues to host Essendon in a pre-season practice match later this month.
Saad's Blues will tackle the Bombers at Ikon Park on the morning of Thursday, February 25 as clubs lock in hitouts before the single round of the AAMI Community Series across March 4-8.
AAMI COMMUNITY SERIES Check out the pre-season fixture
Collingwood will travel down the highway to take on Geelong the following day, while the Western Bulldogs meet Hawthorn on Wednesday, February 24.
To reduce the impact of travel, clubs will play against opposition sides based in the same state during the initial round of practice matches.
All matches are expected to be played behind closed doors, while it is hoped fans will be able to attend all matches during the AAMI Community Series pending COVID-19 restrictions.
Arrangements have been left to clubs to determine, including the number of players used, quarters and length of matches.
The 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership season starts on Thursday, March 18 when Richmond and Carlton meet at the MCG.
PRE-SEASON PRACTICE MATCHES
Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn – Whitten Oval, Wednesday, February 24
Carlton v Essendon – Ikon Park, Thursday, February 25
Geelong v Collingwood – GMHBA Stadium, Friday, February 26
Port Adelaide v Adelaide – Alberton Oval, TBC
Gold Coast v Brisbane – Metricon Stadium, TBC
North Melbourne v St Kilda – Arden Street Oval, TBC
Fremantle v West Coast – TBC
Greater Western Sydney v Sydney – TBC
Melbourne v Richmond – TBC
AAMI COMMUNITY SERIES
Carlton v St Kilda – Marvel Stadium, Thursday, March 4, 7.10pm AEDT
Collingwood v Richmond – Marvel Stadium, Friday, March 5, 7.10pm AEDT
Hawthorn v Melbourne – UTAS Stadium, Saturday, March 6, 1.10pm AEDT
Fremantle v Adelaide – Fremantle Oval, Saturday, March 6, 1.10pm AWST
Geelong v Essendon – GMHBA Stadium, Saturday, March 6, 7.10pm AEDT
Sydney v Gold Coast – Giants Stadium, Sunday, March 7, 1.10pm AEDT
GWS v Brisbane – Manuka Oval, Sunday, March 7, 4.10pm AEDT
West Coast v Port Adelaide – Leederville Oval, Sunday, March 7, 4.10pm AWST
Western Bulldogs v Melbourne – Marvel Stadium, Monday, March 8, 3.10pm AEDT