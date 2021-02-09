Former Bomber Adam Saad will lock horns with his old side when he runs out for Carlton on February 25. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON recruit Adam Saad won't have to wait long to face his former side with the Blues to host Essendon in a pre-season practice match later this month.

Saad's Blues will tackle the Bombers at Ikon Park on the morning of Thursday, February 25 as clubs lock in hitouts before the single round of the AAMI Community Series across March 4-8.

Collingwood will travel down the highway to take on Geelong the following day, while the Western Bulldogs meet Hawthorn on Wednesday, February 24.

To reduce the impact of travel, clubs will play against opposition sides based in the same state during the initial round of practice matches.

All matches are expected to be played behind closed doors, while it is hoped fans will be able to attend all matches during the AAMI Community Series pending COVID-19 restrictions.

Arrangements have been left to clubs to determine, including the number of players used, quarters and length of matches.

The 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership season starts on Thursday, March 18 when Richmond and Carlton meet at the MCG.

PRE-SEASON PRACTICE MATCHES

Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn – Whitten Oval, Wednesday, February 24

Carlton v Essendon – Ikon Park, Thursday, February 25

Geelong v Collingwood – GMHBA Stadium, Friday, February 26

Port Adelaide v Adelaide – Alberton Oval, TBC

Gold Coast v Brisbane – Metricon Stadium, TBC

North Melbourne v St Kilda – Arden Street Oval, TBC

Fremantle v West Coast – TBC

Greater Western Sydney v Sydney – TBC

Melbourne v Richmond – TBC

AAMI COMMUNITY SERIES

Carlton v St Kilda – Marvel Stadium, Thursday, March 4, 7.10pm AEDT

Collingwood v Richmond – Marvel Stadium, Friday, March 5, 7.10pm AEDT

Hawthorn v Melbourne – UTAS Stadium, Saturday, March 6, 1.10pm AEDT

Fremantle v Adelaide – Fremantle Oval, Saturday, March 6, 1.10pm AWST

Geelong v Essendon – GMHBA Stadium, Saturday, March 6, 7.10pm AEDT

Sydney v Gold Coast – Giants Stadium, Sunday, March 7, 1.10pm AEDT

GWS v Brisbane – Manuka Oval, Sunday, March 7, 4.10pm AEDT

West Coast v Port Adelaide – Leederville Oval, Sunday, March 7, 4.10pm AWST

Western Bulldogs v Melbourne – Marvel Stadium, Monday, March 8, 3.10pm AEDT