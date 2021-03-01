WEST Coast premiership forward Dan Venables is likely to remain an 'active' player to start the season as the Eagles' train-on players prepare to finish their stints with the club.

Subiaco forward Nick Martin recently finished his training period with the Eagles after straining a quad, while former Brisbane player Cedric Cox and Swan Districts defender Will Collins will continue for a final week.

The deadline to sign players during the Supplementary Selection Period is March 9, with the Mid-Season Rookie Draft in early June the next window for AFL hopefuls.

It is understood the Eagles are more likely to keep Venables available for selection, rather than make him 'inactive', which would have opened a list spot to be used during the SSP.

Venables has not played since suffering a serious concussion in round nine, 2019 but has graduated to some contact training in recent sessions in an encouraging sign for the club.

The 22-year-old remains unlikely to be cleared to play through the early stages of the season.

The Eagles have not made premiership forward Willie Rioli an 'inactive' player and it is not clear if they would be able to do so while he awaits the results of his AFL Tribunal hearing.

Both Venables and Rioli would be welcome additions to Adam Simpson's best team if available, with the small forward spot still up for grabs at West Coast in their absence.

Former Greater Western Sydney forward Zac Langdon and ex-Geelong player Jamaine Jones will push for selection in the role, with the latter spending time in the midfield this summer.

The Eagles have also been pleased with the pre-season of speedster Jack Petruccelle, who has recovered from a hamstring strain.