Connor Budarick and Sam Day after the round two win over North Melbourne. Picture: Getty Images

YOUNG Gold Coast defender Connor Budarick has suffered a suspected ACL injury in the Suns' win over North Melbourne on Saturday night.

In a grim end to a comfortable victory, coach Stuart Dew said Budarick would undergo scans early in the week, but he was expecting the worst.

The news on Sam Day's knee problem suffered on the stroke of half-time is a little less clear.

"We feel for him (Budarick) because he’s obviously disappointed and we think that might be on the more severe side," Dew said.

"We love Connor. He’s come into the footy club and played from day one.

"Sam will be a little bit more wait and see."

Budarick knee injury leaves sour taste for Suns Connor Budarick has left the game early with a knee injury in a bittersweet moment for the Suns

The injuries come just six days after former No.1 draft pick Matt Rowell hurt his PCL against West Coast to sideline him for up to three months.

The setbacks soured an otherwise excellent performance by the Suns, who rode an exceptional outing from Noah Anderson to a 59-point win.

Anderson finished with 35 disposals and was clean in the slippery conditions.

"He’s been consistent form the minute he walked in the door and same thing last year, when Matt went down, Noah stood up," Dew said.

"His footy IQ, his leadership, he plays like a man, he’s a pleasure to coach and have around the footy club. He's just so clean and sure with the ball."

It was a tougher night for North Melbourne coach David Noble, who although pleased with patches of his team's performance, said the four quarters were simply not good enough.

Noble said they were fumbly and performed in "bits and pieces" but had a strong message for his players and the club's supporters.

"We're not here to just develop," Noble said.

"Our fans need to know we want to win games.

"We're annoyed, we're disappointed in the way we presented tonight, but we're not just here to take 12 months to develop.

"By the time we get back to the hotel it'll be made pretty clear that what was delivered tonight is not on.

Highlights: Gold Coast v North Melbourne The Suns and Kangaroos clash in round two

"I do think there's certain characteristics of teams that need to learn to build and grow and with that comes bumpy roads.

"You've just got to hang in, you've just got to fight, you've got to defend like crazy and at times we didn't do that well enough.

"We've got to continue chipping away and learn as we go."

Noble was full of praise for rugged midfielder Jed Anderson, who gathered 27 disposals and laid 14 tackles in his return from a calf injury.

The Kangaroos' engine room should be bolstered for Good Friday's match against the Western Bulldogs, with Noble confirming Ben Cunnington would play after overcoming a battle with concussion.