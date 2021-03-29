The AFL confirms the Round Three match between Brisbane Lions and Collingwood will move from the Gabba to Marvel Stadium.

The match will be played on the same day and same time as scheduled - Thursday, April 1 at 7:40pm AEDT.

The previously scheduled Round 22 match between Collingwood and Brisbane Lions at Marvel Stadium will now be held at the Gabba.

The decision to switch the games comes as the Queensland Government announced a three-day lockdown in Brisbane from 5:00pm today.

The Brisbane Lions team will remain in Melbourne with the AFL to work through further arrangements post Thursday night.

AFL General Manager Broadcasting and Clubs Travis Auld said the direct switch of venues was the logical decision based on putting the health and safety of the community first.

"In the interest of the health and safety of both clubs and the wider community we have made the decision move the match to Marvel Stadium," Mr Auld said.

"Marvel Stadium was the scheduled venue for the return match between these two clubs later in the season, which made the decision to switch the venues as per the fixture the appropriate choice.

"As we continue to navigate the ongoing pandemic, we are constantly ensuring we have the contingencies in place to best combat any challenges that are presented.

"On behalf of the AFL I would like to thank both clubs for their patience and understanding of the evolving situation."

Fans who had previously purchased tickets to the Gabba match in Round Three will receive a full refund or the opportunity to use their tickets for the Round 22 return match.

Tickets for the Marvel Stadium match Thursday will go on-sale on Tuesday, March 30. Details to be confirmed shortly.