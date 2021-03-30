RICHMOND'S Bigoa Nyuon has been banned for two matches for headbutting Box Hill's Michael Hartley during a VFL practice match on Sunday, March 28.

Nyuon's teammate Mabior Chol was also in trouble during the game, charged and fined for being the instigator of a melee.

Box Hill Hawk Jai Newcombe received a one-match ban for striking Chol, but was able to have that reduced to a fine with an early plea. Newcombe was also fined for his involvement in the melee.

Read the full statement below.

Match Review - VFLW Round 5 and VFL Practice Matches

The VFL advises the Match Review of the weekend's practice matches has been completed. Five charges were laid.

Charges Laid:

Bigoa Nyuon, Richmond, has been charged for Headbutting Box Hill Hawks player Michael Hartley during the third quarter of a VFL Practice Match between Richmond and the Box Hill Hawks on Sunday 28 March at the Swinburne Centre.

Based on the available video evidence and medical report, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct with Medium Impact and High Contact. The incident was classified as a three match base sanction. The player has no applicable record which impacted the penalty.

The player accepted a two match suspension.

Mabior Chol, Richmond, has been charged for being the Instigator of a Melee during the third quarter of a VFL Practice Match between Richmond and the Box Hill Hawks on Sunday 28 March at the Swinburne Centre.

As a first Low Level Offence, player Chol has been offered a $300 fine (AFL Listed) and a reprimand, with the option to accept a reprimand for an early guilty plea.

The player accepted a reprimand.

Jai Newcombe, Box Hills Hawks, has been charged for striking Richmond player Mabior Chol during the third quarter of a VFL Practice Match between Richmond and the Box Hill Hawks on Sunday 28 March at the Swinburne Centre.

Based on the available video evidence and medical report, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct with Low Impact and Body Contact. The incident was classified as a one match base sanction. The player has no applicable record which impacted the penalty. An early guilty plea enables the player to accept a $250 fine and a reprimand.

Further to the above, player Newcombe was also charged for being the Instigator of a Melee during the third quarter. As a first Low Level Offence, player Newcombe has been offered a $150 fine (VFL Listed) and a reprimand, with the option to accept a reprimand for an early guilty plea.

The player accepted a $250 fine and reprimand for striking and also accepted a reprimand for instigating a melee as a first low level offence.

Billy Gowers, Southport, has been charged for striking Gold Coast Suns player Caleb Graham during the third quarter of a VFL Practice Match between Southport and the Gold Coast Suns on Saturday 27 March at Metricon Stadium (Training Oval).

Based on the available video evidence and medical report, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct with Low Impact and Body Contact. The incident was classified as a one match base sanction. The player has no applicable record which impacted the penalty. An early guilty plea enables the player to accept a $250 fine and a reprimand.

The player accepted the $250 fine and reprimand.

Reni Hicks, North Melbourne, has been charged for Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackle) against Williamstown player Megan Williamson during the final quarter of the VFLW Round 5 match between the North Melbourne and Williamstown on Sunday 28 March at Arden St Oval.

Based on the available video evidence and medical report, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct with Low Impact and High Contact. The incident was classified as a one match base sanction. The player has no applicable record which impacted the penalty. An early guilty plea enables the player to accept a reprimand.

The player accepted a reprimand.