Darcy Gardiner and Lincoln McCarthy will miss the rest of the 2024 season after scans confirmed the pair had both torn anterior cruciate ligaments

Lincoln McCarthy lies on the ground injured during round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE will be without Lincoln McCarthy and Darcy Gardiner for the remainder of the season following confirmation both have ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in their right knees.

McCarthy suffered his injury early in Sunday night's win over Gold Coast, while Gardiner's occurred during the second quarter, with scans on Tuesday confirming the club's worst fears.

The pair join Will Ashcroft, Keidean Coleman and Tom Doedee with the same injury.

"It’s devastating news," Lions general manager of football Danny Daly said.

"Linc and Diz are quality players and quality people who we know will do all that they can to overcome these injuries."

That wasn't the end of the bad news for the Lions, with scans also confirming a calf strain for Brandon Starcevich that occurred during the warm-up on Sunday.

The lockdown defender is expected to miss at least a month, which will rule him out until after Brisbane's mid-season bye.

Noah Answerth (concussion) will also be unavailable for Sunday's match against the Crows at Adelaide Oval.