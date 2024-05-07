Mabior Chol will miss at least one more week with a wrist injury, but veteran Luke Breust is set to return for his first game since round three

Mabior Chol marks during Hawthorn's training session at Waverley Park on April 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN recruit Mabior Chol will miss at least one more week despite serving a one-game suspension, but veteran forward Luke Breust is available for the first time since Easter Monday.

Chol has been ruled out of Saturday's game against St Kilda at University of Tasmania Stadium due to a wrist injury which could also see the key forward miss the clash against Port Adelaide in round 10.

The 27-year-old is understood to have injured ligaments in his wrist against Sydney in round seven when he copped a ban for striking Swans star Errol Gulden off the ball. He has been wearing a wrist cast in recent days to aid his recovery.

Breust has missed the past five games due to a groin injury that hampered him in the first three rounds – he was subbed out of the round two loss against Melbourne – which he has managed across his career.

Luke Breust handballs under pressure from Zach Guthrie during the R3 match between Hawthorn and Geelong at the MCG on April 1, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The dual All-Australian is set to return for this weekend's trip to Launceston, boosting a forward line that will be without key forward Mitch Lewis again.

Lewis is still dealing with knee soreness and could require another fortnight on the sidelines, meaning father-son recruit Calsher Dear will be a key target in attack again this weekend after kicking two goals in his debut game against the Western Bulldogs on Sunday.

Learn More 00:33

James Sicily has pulled up well after dislocating his shoulder in the seven-point win at Marvel Stadium and will undergo a fitness test on Thursday.

The All-Australian defender returned to the ground and played out the game, but will need to keep building strength in the joint after the injury.

James Sicily leaves the field with an injured shoulder during the round eight match between the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, May 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Changkuoth Jiath is expected to return in the VFL this weekend against Sandringham after recovering from his latest soft tissue setback.

The 24-year-old was set to return from a hamstring strain last month and was named for Box Hill before suffering a quad strain at training ahead of his return game.

Ned Reeves has undergone surgery after injuring his hand against Footscray in the VFL on Saturday and will miss the next fortnight, continuing a frustrating start to 2024 for the ruckman.