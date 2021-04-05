Best podcast is here: Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Media

WHO ARE the free agents your club should be targeting?

The team on AFL Exchange rattles through the tiers of potential free agency signings and looks at both the stars and the underrated uncontracted players who could be gettable at season's end.

Join the AFL Exchange crew as they also chat about whether Sydney is the real deal, look at the true cost of St Kilda's trade for Dan Hannebery and evaluate the quality at the top end of this year's NAB AFL Draft crop.

Riley Beveridge, Cal Twomey and Mitch Cleary discuss all of the footy news, and some of the not-so-big and light-hearted aspects of this week's big stories as well.

In this episode ...

1:15 – A wrap-up of Geelong's thrilling Easter Monday win

7:15 – Are the Swans the real deal?

11.35 – Who should be this year's premiership favourites?

15:50 – We look at the things that should happen in the footy world

22:20 – Who are the free agents your club should be targeting?

27:00 – What is the true cost of St Kilda's trade for Dan Hannebery?

31:10 – We buy and sell stocks in our segment The Exchange Exchange

36:45 – Who are the top prospects in this year's NAB AFL Draft?