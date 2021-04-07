ST KILDA wingman Bradley Hill has revealed his current form slump has placed him under the most pressure in his 10-year career.

Hill collected just 16 disposals in the Saints' 75-point drubbing at the hands of Essendon on Saturday night to continue a quiet start to his second season at Moorabbin.

In an exclusive interview to air on Yokayi Footy on Wednesday night at 8pm AEST, Hill discussed his inability to bounce back into form after finishing outside the top 10 in the Saints' best and fairest last year.

>> WATCH PART OF THE HILL INTERVIEW IN THE PLAYER ABOVE

>> WATCH YOKAYI FOOTY TONIGHT FROM 8pm AEST



"It hasn't been the start I wanted to (have) and I've got to get back to that workrate that I have and getting up and down the ground and working hard both ways," Hill said.

"Eventually the good footy will start coming so as long as I come with that mindset, to work hard on game day, I'll be able to get involved.

"(There's) probably a bit of pressure this year, sometimes it can be a little bit difficult, I probably haven't had this sort of pressure on me before so it's probably a funny one to have.



WANT MORE YOKAYI FOOTY? Catch it now in AFL ON DEMAND

"I've got to block out that outside noise and listen to the people around me at the footy club, my coaches, teammates and I know they've got my back and are there to support me."

Hill stepped out of the Saints' leadership group this season after a pre-season conversation with coach Brett Ratten and had hoped the decision would help him return to his best football.

The former Hawk and Docker also discussed:



- What the Saints will focus on to turn around their fortunes against West Coast

- The impact of Paddy Ryder's return to the club

- The importance of family in his football journey